East Carolina's baseball team scored first and often against Tulane on Sunday, effectively taking over first place in the American Athletic Conference standings with a 9-1 victory at Clark-LeClair Stadium. It completed a 3-1 series win in a weekend full of various emotions for both teams.
Thomas Francisco hit an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning for a 1-0 edge. The Pirates added single tallies in the third and fourth, and a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth to score in four of the first five innings. They finished with four home runs.
No. 13 ECU (33-10, 15-5) was fully motivated for the series, considering it entered in second place and some public midweek comments. One of the pitchers for Tulane (25-17, 14-5), Donovan Benoit, was quoted to the Nola.com: “It’s all coming together, and it shouldn’t be, 'Can Tulane take one from ECU?' It should be 'Can ECU take one from Tulane?'”
"Obviously you could see stuff on Twitter, and I guess you were blind if you can't," Pirate senior Matt Bridges said after Sunday's decisive game. "At the end of the day, it's a big series and we are going to stay humble and focus on us. We have goals of our own, and they are bigger and we are reaching higher for just the American conference. We're just going to do our thing and stay day-to-day and stay within each other is the biggest thing."
Home runs in Francisco's second and third at-bats helped the hosts gain overwhelming control. The Pirates went up 4-1 during the bottom of the fifth when he lofted a no-doubter past the right field wall off Tulane starter Tyler Hoffman, who yielded three HRs and six runs in 4.2 innings for the first homers allowed by him this year.
Alec Makarewicz hit a homer to right later in the fifth, which was a two-run shot, for a 6-1 cushion. The Pirates' final HR was a solo blast by Zach Agnos, making it 8-1 in the eighth.
Francisco had a multi-hit performance in three of the four series games. He was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs in the finale.
Carson Whisenhunt (5-0) returned from injury with 3.0 scoreless innings, handing a 2-0 lead to first reliever A.J. Wilson. Whisenhunt, who hadn't pitched since April 9, threw 43 pitches with one hit allowed, one walk and three strikeouts.
Cam Colmore pitched each day of the series. The sixth-year senior ended the weekend on a scoreless streak of 8.2 innings since he didn't record an out and was charged four runs at Wichita State on April 30.
Colmore was the sixth of seven ECU relievers. He handed the ball to fellow sixth-year player Bridges for the final out.
"That was special and I got two outs and almost feel like now looking back at it, it was meant to happen," Colmore said. "Coach (Godwin) went out there and I told him I'm going to wait for Matt to get out here. So I just waited for him and then listening to the crowd was so special.
"My brother, mom, dad, grandparents and not just my family, but also friends I grew up with and went to high school with being at the games this weekend meant so much."
The bottom of the first began with a Connor Norby walk, then he stole second base and went to third on a throwing error for an aggressive start by the Pirates. Francisco singled through the left side of the infield -- beating the shift -- for a 1-0 edge.
"I think going into this weekend teams were 61-of-68 (vs. Tulane) on stolen bases," Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said. "They have guys with really good stuff and are throwing a lot of off-speed stuff, so it's just tougher for catchers and their pitchers weren't extremely quick to the plate. ... Norby was ready to go and he stole and the ball kicks away, so he also was ready to get to third and that was a big play with Franny up with no outs."