The only women's basketball team in the American Athletic Conference with a 3-0 league record is first-place East Carolina.
ECU beat Tulane, 72-64, on Tuesday in Minges Coliseum for a four-game win streak and the Pirates' first 3-0 start to conference play since the 2009-10 squad started 4-0 in Conference USA under coach Sharon Baldwin-Tener.
This team, led by second-year Pirate coach Kim McNeill, all-conference point guard Lashonda Monk, wing Taniyah Thompson and transfers Sierra DaCosta and Maddie Moore, was in the lead for 32:42 of the 40 minutes versus the Green Wave (4-3, 0-2).
"It just feels good putting everything together and finally being rewarded for it," said Thompson, a sophomore from Hamden, Conn., who scored a career-high 27 points. "Of course we can't slack off and we still have to go hard in practices, but it definitely feels good to start getting some wins."
McNeill pointed out in her postgame comments that Tulane was picked third in the AAC preseason poll. ECU (5-3 overall) was ninth in that poll, and its next game is at preseason favorite South Florida on Jan. 2.
ECU was 1-7 in the AAC last Feb. 1 and finished 6-10 for ninth place a season ago in the league, which was dominated by Connecticut until UConn left for the Big East on July 1.
"From Day 1 when this team walked back in here in June, I just saw a difference," McNeill said. "I saw a different pep and saw just a different mentality and a different approach in what we were doing. Obviously our depth has helped us, because we have people coming off the bench and giving us quality minutes."
The Pirates started the second quarter on a 15-1 run for a 28-16 edge. Their largest lead was 14 points, 56-42, with 9:06 left in the game.
Thompson went 2-for-6 from 3-point range. Monk, Moore and DaCosta all scored in double figures as well, getting 18 points and two steals from DaCosta and 12 points and six rebounds by Monk. Moore, a 6-foot-3 Charlotte transfer, scored 10 in her second game as Pirate.
It was 60-55 ECU at the 5:42 mark when the hosts scored four straight points to produce another 64-55 comfortable cushion.
Tulane turned the ball over on each of its four possessions of the second quarter while facing by an active half-court trapping defense. The Wave led 15-13 at the end of the first, but a 22-10 advantage for East Carolina in the second gave it a 35-25 halftime lead.
"We practiced hard (Monday), because I didn't want them to settle and I know this is a place where the team has never been before," McNeill said. "This is the next step in us understanding how to win and how to stay level-headed. ... I could see it out there a little bit and we didn't press as much as we normally do because I felt like we needed to save our legs and be really good in the half-court defensively. We needed to save something for the offensive side of the floor."