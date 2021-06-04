Norfolk State was cautious facing East Carolina All-American and leadoff hitter Connor Norby all Friday afternoon during Game 1 of the NCAA Greenville Regional, and it was No. 2 hitter Thomas Francisco who stepped up to provide timely protection.
The Norby-Francisco combination thriving on the first day of the postseason was fitting for the baseball Pirates, who received their most consistent regular season production from those two hitters.
Francisco had the biggest swing of the game, which ended as an 8-5 Pirate win, with a three-run home run to the right field corner on a 3-2 pitch for a 6-4 ECU lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Norfolk State left-handed, soft-throwing starter James Deloatch had been wildly effective prior to Francisco's game-changing homer, working around six walks and two hit batsmen.
The Spartans (25-27) enjoyed three separate one-run leads during the first six innings and were eyeing a big upset in their first-ever NCAA tourney game, but ECU's top hitters helped the hosts advance to Satuday's regional semifinal game.
"It was a changeup and it was up in the zone, so yeah, those are the ones if you get a hold off they typically are going to go," Francisco said of his 13th home run of the year.
Norby finished 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. Francisco 1-for-3 with two runs scored, three RBIs and a walk.
ECU (42-15) scored all eight of its runs with two outs.
"Those are crucial anytime you can get two-out RBIs, that's kind of a momentum swing and can be a backbreaker at times," ECU coach Cliff Godwin said.
Francisco's homer chased Deloatch in favor of Nolan Manzer, who was greeted immediately by a Zach Agnos triple. Agnos then scored on a passed ball for a 7-4 cushion.
The ECU sixth inning began with a walk by Seth Caddell and the Pirates trailing 4-3. After a sacrifice bunt and groundout, Norby drew a two-out walk before Francisco's homer.
Francisco has a home run in three of the last four games. He also has a total of eight RBIs in five games.
"They can walk Norby, but they got Francisco behind him," Godwin said. "That is tough. You have to make a decision and they made a decision to walk Norby and pitch to Franny."
Norby was intentionally walked during the bottom of the second, which was followed by Francisco hit by a pitch.
Timely offense later in the game helped an East Carolina club that did not get a lengthy start from second-year freshman pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, who allowed a run in the top of the first inning and ended up being charged three runs on six hits in 4.0 innings before Garrett Saylor was the Pirates' first reliever of the regional.
Cam Colmore (44 pitches) went 2.0 innings and allowed a run in the longest relief outing. C.J. Mayhue replaced him for the first two outs of the top of the ninth before Matt Bridges came in for two pitches to seal the final out and his fourth save.
The Spartans finished with a 10-5 advantage in hits, but four errors cost Norfolk.
"(The atmosphere) was great and I thought it was just very uncomfortable for our guys and I thought they did a lot of spectating and looking up in the stands," said Godwin, who improved to 3-2 in regional openers leading the Pirates. "Our dugout wasn't engaged like it has been and was in our conference tournament. We had position players players talking to umpires on the field, so it was like our eyes were just huge. I was actually surprised we played like that, but it was good to get the win and get that underneath us, so we can play better tomorrow."