The East Carolina football team has less than one week left in its preseason camp. ECU held its first scrimmage Saturday, when Jeremy Lewis had an interception as one of the many defensive highlights. On offense, Holton Ahlers completed 14-of-21 passes, and another scrimmage is scheduled for this weekend.
Here are five players who have been noticeable during camp:
Bruce Bivens, LB
There is plenty of flexibility and many moving parts around Bivens at the linebacker position, including Lewis, Xavier Smith, Aaron Ramseur, Chad Stephens and others, but Bivens has been a steady force in the middle thanks to his physicality and consistency. He has been one of the top players on days and during drills when coach Mike Houston requests maximum physical contact.
Wearing a new number (5) and already equipped with quality leadership skills and 179 career tackles, the senior is aiming to have his most productive campaign in his final year of eligibility.
Shane Calhoun, TE
A revamped tight end depth chart has Calhoun clearly at the top.
The second-year freshman is the Pirates’ most complete TE thanks to the combination of his blocking and pass-catching skills. He had two receptions during Saturday’s scrimmage and then received plenty of praise from Ahlers in a telling preseason moment for the ECU offense.
“I think he’s the best tight end in our conference,” Ahlers said. “I think he will go out and show that this year. ... I trust him a lot. He’s young, but he can make any play that any tight end in the nation can make.”
Keaton Mitchell, RB
Also a good sign for the ECU offense is Mitchell and fellow lead running back Rahjai Harris not working against each other for playing time, but meshing well together.
“Iron sharpens iron,” Mitchell said last Tuesday, when he and Harris were at the podium together instead of doing separate interview sessions.
Mitchell was the leading rusher Saturday, totaling 29 yards on seven carries with a 6-yard touchdown. He and freshman Joseph McKay, who has had his own bright spots in the backfield, were the only players to score a TD.
Myles Berry, LB
Berry and Ramseur have stepped up to prove they are worthy potential starters, which has allowed ECU to mainly move Smith to the outside. It would not be a surprise if Berry and Bivens are the Pirates’ starting inside backers when they open against Appalachian State on Sept. 2.
Regardless of whether Berry starts or not, he has received plenty of first-team reps during the preseason and is improving as a reliable player. The Greensboro native played in every game — 33 — for ECU from 2018-2020.
Holton Ahlers, QB
The Pirates need Ahlers to be a leader and one of their most productive players this year, and a good preseason by him has helped to set up that possibility. The left-handed, fourth-year junior was one of the first players Houston lauded during the first few days of camp.
Offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick referenced recently how he has emphasized limiting turnovers with Ahlers. The veteran QB will enter this season with 51 career touchdown passes and 22 interceptions. The Phil Steele Preview Magazine gave him third-team American Athletic Conference preseason distinction.