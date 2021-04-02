The East Carolina football team completed five spring practices under third-year coach Mike Houston before a COVID-19-related pause was issued Tuesday. Here are five players who made noticeable strides during the first five practices:
Malik Fleming, CB
leming was vocal, active and physical in ball pursuit during team portions of the Pirates’ last session at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on March 27. A video highlight package posted on Twitter by the official ECU Football account also showed the 5-foot-10, 178-pound sophomore cornerback snagging an interception in stride while running with receiver Cam Burnette in a 1-on-1 situation.
Fleming recorded his first-career interception in a game in 2020 and will be looking to add to that total later this year. He started 7-of-9 games a season ago.
Jeremy Lewis, OLB
Lewis also had an interception during the last Saturday practice. The Greenville native and former ECU tight end who has worked with the first-team defense dove forward and secured the ball inside his arms for his pick.
He switched to No. 11 to play defense and molded his body to 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds.
“He looks like he belongs,” Houston said of the sophomore linebacker. “He brings that edge and intensity, and his athleticism out there has been really good so far. He’s adjusted quite well.”
Avery Jones, OL
Injuries to Fernando Frye and Trent Holler caused some shifts within the offensive line, which for Jones meant often serving as the No. 1 center and a leader up front. The Havelock native has improved his game and his versatility while ECU coaches have asked him to embrace an expanded role for spring workouts.
Jones transferred from North Carolina to ECU last year as a projected guard and ended up starting the final eight games as a key addition implemented into the Pirates’ offense.
Keaton Mitchell, RB
One position where ECU does not have a lot of depth is running back, but that position group is top-heavy with returning second-year freshmen Mitchell and Rahjai Harris leading the way. Mitchell has been consistent and needed as a workhorse type of back for spring drills.
“He has been great, and he and Rahjai are both 1s,” quarterback Holton Ahlers said. “There is not a starter and a backup. ... Those dudes are always up-tempo and ready to go. We missed Rahjai some, but he was out there (March 27), so that was good. They are both very good.”
D.J. Ford, DB
The ECU coaching staff already has shown trust in the transfer and former UNC starter as a likely prominent safety for the Pirates. Ford has showcased his wide-ranging talent in addition to being able to make some defensive backfield calls as an opportunity to grow as a potential leader.
He is listed at 6-3 and 215 pounds. Ford committed to ECU in December of 2020 and has one year of eligibility remaining. He was as a member of the UNC 2016 signing class as a former Clay Central (Ala.) High School standout safety on defense and split end on offense.