Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said Thursday he thinks football can be safely played.
Opinions vary on the topic and on the likelihood of East Carolina hosting Marshall on Sept. 12 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to begin a new Pirate season — with or without fans. Silvernail outlined the testing procedures established by ECU athletics and the American Athletic Conference in his response to a question about how realistic it might be to play football in September.
“All players, coaches and staff are tested for COVID-19 weekly with plans to move to bi-weekly testing as it gets closer to game day,” Silvernail wrote in an email sent late Thursday afternoon, 20 minutes before ECU announced it stopped all football activities amid a cluster of 10 COVID-19 positive cases associated with the football team. “Any player, coach or staff member testing positive would be isolated and not allowed to participate in football activities. Opposing teams are also tested, so while it could happen, it is unlikely that an infected player would be on the field. I think football can be safely played given the testing and other safeguards in place. Having fans in the stands will hinge on what happens with the governor’s executive order. At this time, outside gatherings are limited to 25 participants maximum. This does not include the teams and team support staff.”
Gov. Roy Cooper has the state in Phase 2 through at least Sept. 11. The phase limits indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people.
Appalachian State and North Carolina also suspended practices earlier in the week.
The college football schedule on Sept. 12 includes ECU-Marshall in Greenville, Clemson at Wake Forest, North Carolina hosting Syracuse and Charlotte at App. State. The Carolina Panthers of the National Football League play their first game in Charlotte the next day.
University Book Exchange owner Don Edwards said his book and retail store annually sees its two most profitable days on the Pirates’ first home football game and during family weekend. ECU’s home opener was moved from Aug. 29 to Sept. 12, and family weekend was designated for Sept. 19 against Norfolk State prior to that game being postponed.
“We think we will have a football season and we think it may be without fans in the stadium, so what we’re kind of doing is we’re trying to get creative and think of ways we can adapt to that scenario and try to embrace business as we can,” Edwards said Wednesday. “It is certainly challenging times indeed. Our business might not be quite the same, but we don’t really know what to expect either. We really don’t. ... We’re trying, collectively, through our online business and through promotions, to make up for the loss of the game day revenue. Honestly, with our online increase (at piratewear.com), we’ve done a pretty good job with that.”
An interview request Thursday for ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson about game day experiences such as tailgating and fan gathering was not fulfilled. ECU had not announced specifics about tailgating or fan attendance as of Friday afternoon.
The Pirates had been holding practices and scrimmages since preseason camp began July 31 and participating in weekly COVID-19 testing. ECU also halted all athletic activities during summer workouts from July 15 through July 21 after 27 positive COVID-19 tests among 452 tests of student-athletes, coaches and staff.
“This whole thing is about precautions and taking care of each other and taking care of yourself, but there’s also, in my opinion, a little bit of luck involved too,” Pirate second-year football coach Mike Houston said after Tuesday’s practice. “You have to try to mitigate the risk factors as much as they can.”
ECU officials and police have shut down parties, including a weekend gathering early in the month with an estimated 400 people in attendance, and are monitoring student gatherings. Thursday’s ECU alert reported the football cluster and also seven positive cases related to Clement Hall dorm.
The North Carolina Department of Health identifies a COVID-19 cluster as five or more cases deemed close in location.
East Carolina is a member of the American, which has 11 football teams spanning nine different states and is joined by the Atlantic Coast Conference and four other leagues all working with health officials trying to determine details to play football this semester.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed fall sports.
The AAC’s COVID-19 medical advisory group is chaired by Dr. Greg Stewart, head team physician at Tulane. Team physician Dr. Joseph Armen is East Carolina’s representative.
After home matchups with Marshall (Sept. 12) and Central Florida (Sept. 24), the Pirates’ away schedule in October includes games against Georgia State (Atlanta, Oct. 3), South Florida (Tampa, Oct. 10) and Tulsa (Tulsa, Okla., Oct. 30).
“ECU is planning for several different attendance levels,” Silvernail wrote Thursday. “These start at zero fans and progressively increases capacity. Again, this hinges on what happens with the governor’s executive order as attendance at outside venues is capped under the current order, and may remain capped under future orders.”
Marshall is set to open versus Eastern Kentucky in Huntington, W.Va., on Sept. 5, one week before facing the Pirates in Greenville.
The Pirates’ release on Aug. 14 said guidance on attendance will be communicated in a timely manner when more information becomes available.
“It is all speculative,” athletics director Jon Gilbert said on Aug. 7 about stadium capacity percentages. “Our plan is I obviously want to work through our chancellor and through local and state health officials to put forth our plan and recommendations and get feedback on what is necessary in order to have fans in the stands. … If we have to decrease our capacity, which I anticipate, and/or we have to move or not play a game due to COVID, we will refund our fans and make sure we are doing right by them.”
Thursday decisions in college football included West Virginia announcing no fans for its Sept. 12 home game, but families of players and football staff and essential game operations personnel will be permitted. Florida State announced details to allow tailgating at its home games.
Edwards, who lauded Gilbert for his leadership traits, especially this year, said embracing sales on piratewear.com has been another reminder for him on how to operate and navigate through the pandemic. He also has been long aware of ECU football’s impact on local businesses.
“We all know this college environment is really challenging, but we are optimistic because of the incredibly great leadership we feel like we have,” he said. “East Carolina football is enormously important for both economic development and for the quality of life in Greenville.”