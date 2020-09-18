RALEIGH — N.C. State said Friday afternoon it received permission from the state to allow up to 350 fans to attend its Saturday home football game against Wake Forest.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the gathering limit to The Associated Press on Friday morning.
East Carolina, which will host UCF on Sept. 26, also said in a statement it plans to utilize “all that is permitted” for families to attend football games.
An executive order from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper presently limits outdoor gatherings to 50 people. The public health department said it would allow two family members per player to attend live football games up to 350 people as long as the college follows certain health protocols.
“We understand that parents and close family members are accustomed to, and look forward to seeing their athletes play games and that not being there is incredibly difficult,” the health department told the AP.
The updated guidance from North Carolina’s public health department requires fans to wear masks and practice social distancing. It also prohibits schools from offering alcohol and concession sales.
“If the above criteria is met, DHHS supports NC colleges and universities including two family member spectators per athlete for up to 350 total per event,” the department said.
The rest of ECU's current home schedule is: Navy (Oct. 17), Tulane (Nov. 7) and SMU (Nov. 28).
The Wolfpack's opening game is Saturday at 8 p.m. against rival Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium. Wake hosted No. 1 Clemson the previous weekend.
“We received word that we can have 350 in attendance tomorrow rather than 50,” said Fred Demarest, spokesman for N.C. State’s athletics department. “We will be giving 250 to our player parents and providing 100 for Wake Forest.”
Wake Forest’s football coach, Dave Clawson, thanked the health department and N.C. State for allowing his team’s parents to attend.
“Our program is grateful for the decision from the department of North Carolina Health and Human Services to allow 350 fans at the game tomorrow night and next week,” Clawson said in a statement. “We are appreciative of NC State sharing that allotment with us so that we can allocate tickets to our student-athletes families.”
Other colleges look forward to having fans in person.
North Carolina team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said the school has informed its players that “moving forward, they will all have access to a minimum of two tickets for their families.”
UNC was scheduled to host Charlotte on Saturday, but the game was canceled after a number of Charlotte players were placed in quarantine. North Carolina’s next home game is scheduled for Oct. 10 against Virginia Tech.
Duke still won’t allow parents to attend Saturday’s home game against Boston College. Art Chase, a spokesman for Duke athletics, said the school would go forward with no fans in attendance.