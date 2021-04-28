Fresh off her American Athletic Conference individual championship, East Carolina senior Dorthea Forbrigd was one of six individual golfers selected to participate in the Baton Rouge Regional (Louisiana Golf Club) as part of this year’s NCAA women’s golf tournament.
This will be Forbrigd’s third NCAA postseason event. She is the fifth player in program history to play as an individual, which includes when Adrienne Millican (2004) and Lene Krog (2007) advanced to the NCAA Championships.
Forbrigd owns a 74.00 stroke average and posted a 1-under-par 215 (71-72-72) at the AAC championships last week at Pinehurst No. 6 for a one-stroke victory.
Also on Wednesday, ECU baseball reliever C.J. Mayhue was one of 65 players named to the midseason watch list for the 16th annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association stopper of the year award. The left-handed Mayhue, who is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA, ranks second in the AAC in saves (six) and appearances (19).