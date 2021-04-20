The only player to finish under par at the American Athletic Conference women's golf championships at Pinehurst No. 6 was East Carolina's Dorthea Forbrigd, resulting in a one-stroke victory for her on the individual leaderboard.
Forbrigd was a co-leader after Round 1 and she took over solo in first place during Monday's second round. She shot even for the second straight day Tuesday during the third and final round, posting a 1-under overall to hold off Tulsa's Lorena Tseng at even.
No. 71 East Carolina was third in the team standings, finishing 30-over-par. Tulsa thrived Tuesday to take first place at 24-over.
Forbrigd's scoring on the back nine was key for her all week. The senior Oslo, Norway, native, who tied for first at the 2018 AAC championships and then lost in a playoff hole, posted a total of 7-under with no bogeys on Nos. 10-14.
She became the fourth ECU golfer to win a conference individual championship and second in the AAC, joining Frida Gustafsson Spang from 2016. ECU's Julie Boysen Hillestad tied for fourth at 4-over, five strokes behind Forbrigd's winning score.
Forbrigd's win automatically qualified her for NCAA regional play. The full NCAA regional field will be announced April 28 on The Golf Channel at 5:30 p.m.