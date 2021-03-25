First-year East Carolina football safety D.J. Ford is noticeable on the practice field with his 6-foot-3 and 215-pound frame, but intangibles might be just as important to his craft in his final year of collegiate eligibility.
Pirate coach Mike Houston described the senior safety, who was a starter for North Carolina of the Atlantic Coast Conference during the 2018 and ‘19 seasons, as long and rangy first and foremost, but also a smart player.
“The thing that has been so impressive to me is I spent a lot of time last week with that unit, and just his preparation in the meeting room taking detailed notes and asking really good questions,” Houston said after Tuesday’s practice in full pads. “He was really preparing himself, then taking that to the field. You can tell he’s a savvy guy who has played a lot of snaps.”
Ford opted out of the 2020 season at UNC before signing with the Pirates last December as a graduate transfer.
He was a standout immediately during ECU winter workouts and also has caught the eye of Houston and defensive coordinator Blake Harrell. Ford is vocal at practices as he continues to learn ECU’s full defensive calls and schemes, and Tuesday’s practice included an interception by him during a team competitive session.
After 33 total appearances for UNC from 2016-19 that featured him grabbing one interception, four pass breakups, blocking a field goal and collecting a sack, Ford could be a boost this year for a Pirate defense that finished 102nd in the country in both total defense and scoring defense a year ago.
Key returners for the ECU defense include fellow safety Shawn Dourseau, speedy cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, senior inside linebacker Bruce Bivens and versatile Jireh Wilson, who is listed as a safety and who also emerged in 2020 as a quality outside blitz specialist.
“I would anticipate again showing improvement over last year’s defensive front,” Houston said. “I think you are going to see some times where we are going to play pretty well. Now I am three days into spring practice saying that, but I just really believe in this bunch. The things that hurt us last year was inconsistency and giving up big plays and giving up big runs. We were not able to put enough pressure on opposing offenses at times, so I think those things right there are the things we have to continue to correct. The consistency piece and the big plays piece will improve with just being in the second year of (Harrell’s) scheme.”
Ford is early in his track to be part of the Pirates’ possible improvements in defensive statistics and in defending the pass.
“He’s coming along really nicely,” Houston said of the Ashland, Ala., native. “It has raised the level of play of the other guys in that room. That is competition that brings out the best in everybody.”