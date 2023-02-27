Obit Holland Basketball

Former East Carolina athletics director Terry Holland smiles during a ceremony to retire his Davidson jersey following a game between LaSalle and Davidson in 2022 in Davidson, N.C. Holland died on Sunday night at age 80.

 The Associated Press

Terry Holland, the man who helped to rekindle and then sustain a winning football program at East Carolina with a fearless big schedule approach, died on Sunday night at the age of 80.

Better known in the national stage as the former University of Virginia coaching legend, Holland's impact as ECU's athletics director was just as profound. He hired Skip Holtz, who drive the Pirates to consecutive Conference USA football championships in 2008 and 09, then made Ruffin McNeill the leader of Pirate football to continue the newed winning tradition. All the while, ECU football battled fierce national and regional opponents in their non-conference schedule as a means of widening the scope of ECU sports.