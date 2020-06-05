Charlotte native and former Oklahoma linebacker Ryan Jones posted Friday on Twitter that he is transferring to East Carolina, and it is reportedly to play offense for the Pirates in a pass-catching role.
He is the latest player to public commit to the Pirates as a transfer, joining a list that already included former Arkansas running back Chase Hayden, cornerback Nigel Knott (Alabama), Appalachian State veteran defensive lineman Chris Willis and others.
Jones went to powerhouse Mallard Creek High School and was ranked by ESPN as the No. 2 recruit in the state of North Carolina. He redshirted at Oklahoma and started three games for the Sooners in 2018.
Listed last year as a 6-foot-2, 231-pound sophomore, he played in seven games with nine tackles and his only career interception against UCLA. He entered the transfer portal in mid-January.
Jones played receiver and safety at Mallard Creek. He had seven touchdown catches as a junior, according to his bio at Oklahoma.