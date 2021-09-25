From the end zone, here is video of coach Mike Houston leading the East Carolina football team onto the field Saturday before taking on Charleston Southern at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for this year's "paint it gold" game. ECU won 31-28.
The Pirates led 24-14 at halftime and took control with a 31-14 lead in the third quarter on a Ja'Quan McMillian pick-six interception. It marked the Pirates' sixth straight game with an interception, matching an INT streak from 2014, and the hosts held on from there for a three-point victory and 2-2 season record.
Video by Willow Abbey Mercando.