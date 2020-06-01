College football coaching legend Pat Dye, who led East Carolina from 1974-79 with at least seven wins each year, died Monday.
Dye’s son, Pat Dye Jr., told ESPN.com recently the former coach had been hospitalized in Atlanta for kidney-related issues. He also said his father had tested positive for the coronavirus, but had been asymptomatic.
Dye, 80, is second among all ECU coaches with a .724 winning percentage (48-18-1) in six seasons. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
His overall coaching record was 153-62-5 in 17 years at Auburn, Wyoming and ECU.
When Dye came to Auburn, he inherited a program that was deeply divided after only three winning seasons in the previous six years. In 12 years, he posted a 99-39-4 record, coached star running back Bo Jackson, Auburn won or shared four Southeastern Conference championships and the Tigers were ranked in The Associated Press’ Top 10 five times.
His coaching career ended in November 1992 when he was forced to resign after a pay-for-play scandal rocked the program, which was placed on two years’ probation.
Dye served as athletic director as well as coach for most of his career with Auburn. He remained associated with the university after his resignation and was a frequent commentator on football talk-radio shows.
Dye’s career began as an assistant at Alabama under Bear Bryant in the 1960s.
Frye’s award
East Carolina football offensive lineman Fernando Frye on Monday was announced as a scholar-athlete award winner from the National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter.
Frye, who will compete as a graduate student for the Pirates this year, is a two-year starter at guard who transferred in prior to the 2017 campaign. He also is an honor roll and dean’s list performer with a cumulative grade point average of 3.72. The Erie, Pa., native, who played in all 12 Pirate games a season ago, graduated from ECU in December of 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Other winners from the Bill Dooley chapter included Trenton Gill (N.C. State), Quentin Harris (Duke), Nick Polino (North Carolina) and Isaiah Totten (N.C. Central).