Rahjai Harris slithered and pushed with his lower body, then reached out with the football toward the goal line during an early play in East Carolina's first 11-on-11 live action of practice Tuesday, when players were in full pads for the first time of the preseason.
Hours later, there was still some lighthearted chatter about whether the offense or the defense had more success during the most physical portions of the day, and whether or not the running back Harris scored.
"I know they're going to argue," Harris said of the touchdown, which was the only TD posted by the offense during that particular short-yardage sequence of plays.
If it were a game, the touchdown almost certainly would have been accompanied by replay review. But during Tuesday's practice, it was on to the next play.
During the next few minutes, a pursuit style of defense was led by Rick D'Abreu and Elijah Morris. Fellow lineman Suirad Ware also hustled to catch and stuff running back Joseph McKay on one play, and the defense benefited from an under-thrown pass by Mason Garcia that could have resulted in a second short TD.
"I still don't think (Harris) scored, but I'll let the offensive have their little bit of fun," linebacker Xavier Smith said. "I think, defensively, we were running to the ball and hitting. That's definitely a big stepping stone from last year, so I was excited about that."
ECU ranked No. 98 in the country a year ago in allowing 201.3 rush yards per game.
Later in practice, during an inside run drill, No. 1 tight end Shane Calhoun made a block that impressed coach Mike Houston.
"We had an iso play, and he's the lead blocker and he really had a big, big block on one of our big inside linebackers to pop one of Keaton (Mitchell) or Rahjai free," Houston said. "That's a block, a year ago, I don't think Shane could have made. I think it's a block a lot of tight ends can't make. It takes athleticism to be able to go up against a guy that has pretty good athletic ability, and then, it takes some physicality against guys that are the size of some of our linebackers."
Notable
- Maceo Donald and McKay, a true freshman, are rotating behind Harris and Mitchell as the No. 3 running backs. Houston lauded McKay on Tuesday for breaking tackles and gaining extra yards when working with the second-team offense.
- Smith said he is currently practicing more as an outside rusher than at the traditional inside linebacker spot. He led ECU in tackles each of the last two seasons, but shifting him to the outside also could relate directly to more playing time for previously injured Aaron Ramseur.
- With Sean Bailey out Tuesday, Fernando Frye bumped up to the first-team offensive line at right guard. The left side of the line continues to be led by Nishad Strother and Justin Chase.
- The 26th annual Meet the Pirates event is scheduled for Aug. 21 from 9-11 a.m. at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in conjunction with an open football scrimmage and the Pirate equipment sale. Fans can enter the stadium through Gate 2. The equipment sale will be in the Carl and Connie Rogers Pirate Club Level in the bottom of TowneBank Tower.