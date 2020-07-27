NFL transactions from Sunday showed the Cincinnati Bengals put Greenville native Kendall Futrell on their reserve/COVID-19 list.
Futrell was among the first six players in the league to go on the list, which is designated for a player who has tested positive or is quarantined from potential close contact with an infected person.
He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in April. Futrell is a former defensive end/linebacker standout at East Carolina and South Central High School.
Two of the first six players on the list were with the Cleveland Browns.