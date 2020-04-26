Former East Carolina defensive end Kendall Futrell sealed a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals as a potential pass-rushing specialist in the National Football League just a few hours after the NFL draft was completed Saturday.
Futrell, also a 2016 South Central High School graduate, was added by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent.
ECU did not have a player picked during the conventional seven rounds of the NFL draft that began Thursday night. The Pirates have had two players drafted since 2011, the last when receiver Zay Jones was a second-round selection by the Buffalo Bills in 2017.
Also during this draft is when the Bills signed offensive lineman Garrett McGhin, who played for the Pirates from 2015-18 and was a team captain at ECU. He previously was with the Bills and Carolina Panthers, appearing in two games last year for the Panthers.
Futrell entered his senior season with five career sacks, then enjoyed career-best productive during his final campaign in 2019 with 11 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. He also forced three fumbles.
Former Pirate defensive backs Colby Gore and Mike Witherspoon also were considered possible NFL targets.