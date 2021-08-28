Beat writer Ronnie Woodward ranks the opener Thursday night against Appalachian State as the sixth-most difficult game on the East Carolina football team’s 12-game schedule. Check out the full rankings:
1. Cincinnati, Nov. 26/27
East Carolina’s quest for a much-needed bowl bid will probably need to be sealed prior to the regular-season finale versus the Bearcats. Cincinnati is ranked in the preseason at No. 8, the only American Athletic Conference squad in the Top 25.
Cincy could be better than it was last year (9-0 regular season), and the Pirates are hoping that is also true for them. Last year’s game was a 55-17 Bearcat victory.
2. at UCF, Oct. 9
ECU hasn’t defeated UCF since 2015. Since then, the Knights have averaged 47.8 points per game in the series.
A good note for the Pirates is they were competitive in their last trip to Orlando, rallying in the second half to lose 41-28 in 2019. The difficult part about this year is ECU travels to the Knights after a challenging and likely season-defining opening five-game stretch against Appalachian State, South Carolina, Marshall, Charleston Southern and Tulane, and UCF will be two weeks removed from an early-season bye.
3. at Memphis, Nov. 13
Memphis simply wins at home. The only team to beat the Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium from 2018-2020 was top-10 UCF in 2018, by a 31-30 score. UM then went 13-0 at home in the last two seasons combined.
Aside from those daunting facts, this game could come at a good time for ECU late in the year after very winnable matchups versus South Florida and Temple for potential momentum for the Pirates in a difficult road trip to Memphis.
4. at Houston, Oct. 23
Houston might be the most unpredictable team in the American Athletic Conference, coming off a 3-5 record in eight games in 2020. The Cougars are plenty talented, and this is their third year under coach Dana Holgorsen. Like at ECU, optimism is high in Houston.
ECU can compete with Houston, but the Cougars will have the advantage of a Thursday game on Oct. 7 and then a bye week. ECU also has a bye week prior to traveling halfway across the country to Houston, but its previous two games are physical contests versus Tulane and UCF.
5. vs. South Carolina, Sept. 11
Party like it’s 1999? South Carolina has had a rough preseason with injuries and it might be one of the worst two teams in the Southeastern Conference. ECU’s home crowd will help fuel the Pirates, but this game being ranked No. 5 is about the mental side of East Carolina versus the powerful SEC.
The Pirates’ last win against the SEC was in 1999 at South Carolina as part of a 5-0 start. Since then, ECU results have included dropping close games to Florida, four straight defeats to the Gamecocks and also consecutive heartbreaking defeats in the Liberty Bowl to the SEC, including in overtime against Arkansas in 2009.
6. vs. Appalachian State (in Charlotte), Sept. 2
The betting line opened with App. State as a 13.5-point favorite. It has since shifted down to a 10.5 spread.
This is technically an Appalachian home game in the series, but it’s not a true home game because it’s at Bank of America Stadium with plenty of purple and gold fans expected to attend and hoping for a 1-0 start by the Pirates. Both teams have had plenty of time to prepare, and a lot of signs point toward a close game in Charlotte.
7. at Marshall, Sept. 18
There is a significant gap between No. 6 and No. 7 on this list, possibly signaling that an ECU record around .500 during the regular season is likely.
Marshall should again be a Conference USA championship contender, but it has a first-year coach and will be working in September to establish itself. Helping the Thundering Herd versus ECU will be a light matchup (N.C. Central) for the Herd the previous week, while the Pirates battle against South Carolina from the SEC.
8. at Navy, Nov. 20
Last year was a year to beat Navy, but the Midshipmen came to Greenville and gutted out a 27-23 win with ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers not available to play. Another season brings more potential to beat Navy and its triple-option offense, but that has always been difficult for the Pirates regardless of the year.
ECU is 1-7 all-time versus the Mids, losing five straight since a 38-35 victory at Navy in 2011. Pencil this in a swing game for East Carolina’s season.
9. Tulane, Oct. 2
It’s ninth on this list but would be No. 1 for ECU in terms of importance. The Pirates play all of their nonconference games during the first four weeks and then open their American Athletic Conference schedule against the Green Wave, which is 4-1 versus the Pirates in the last five matchups.
Oct. 2 also is ECU homecoming. A lot of scenarios for the Pirates achieving a winning season need to include a win over the Wave.
10. South Florida, Oct. 28
USF was predicted for last place in the American in the league’s preseason poll. The Pirates also handled USF, 44-24, rather easily a year ago.
It will be a short turnaround for ECU playing at Houston on Oct. 23 and then traveling back home for a Thursday night game, but the Pirates should be a better team than USF.
11. Temple, Nov. 6
Temple is hoping to avoid continuing to trend in the wrong direction after a 1-6 record in 2020. If seasons go as expected, this will be a chance for ECU to post consecutive victories over the Owls for the first time since 1994-95.
The game also is in Greenville, one week after ECU hosts South Florida for a favorable two-game set for the hosts at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
12. Charleston Southern, Sept. 25
Every coach will say no win is guaranteed. ECU is not guaranteed to beat Charleston Southern in late September, but it definitely should win and needs to win.
Charleston Southern is a Big South club from the Football Championship Subdivision. It hasn’t posted a winning record since a 6-5 season in 2017.