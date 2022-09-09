The East Carolina football team returns to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday looking for its first win of the season. The Pirates will host Old Dominion at 6 p.m. in the second game of the season for both squads.

ECU (0-1) is aiming to bounce back with a solid game in all phases after a narrow loss to N.C. State in a game where the Pirates had a chance to knock off a then-top 15 team in the final seconds. ODU, meanwhile, enters unbeaten and is coming off a 20-17 win against Virginia Tech that prompted fans to storm the field following the Monarchs’ second win over an ACC program in their history.