Former East Carolina basketball star Jayden Gardner made his next destination official Monday night when he tweeted he committed to Virginia.
Gardner, a 6-foot-7 forward who was the Pirates' leading scorer in each of his three seasons and one of the best players in the American Athletic Conference, had previously announced a top-five list of Virginia, N.C. State, Miami, LSU and Arkansas.
"This has been a hard decision for me, but I just want to thank God and my family for helping me to come to a decision," wrote Gardner, a Wake Forest native. "it has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to play in the ACC and compete against the best of the best."
Gardner, who averaged 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in his final season as a Pirate and the team finished 8-11, announced March 29 he was leaving ECU.
The Cavaliers went 18-7 this year, earning a No. 4 seed for the NCAA tournament and losing to Ohio in the first round. They won their first-ever NCAA championship in 2019.