Jayden Gardner (1) is transferring from East Carolina to Virginia.

 Provided by ECU Media Relations

Former East Carolina basketball star Jayden Gardner made his next destination official Monday night when he tweeted he committed to Virginia. 

Gardner, a 6-foot-7 forward who was the Pirates' leading scorer in each of his three seasons and one of the best players in the American Athletic Conference, had previously announced a top-five list of Virginia, N.C. State, Miami, LSU and Arkansas.

"This has been a hard decision for me, but I just want to thank God and my family for helping me to come to a decision," wrote Gardner, a Wake Forest native. "it has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to play in the ACC and compete against the best of the best."

Gardner, who averaged 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in his final season as a Pirate and the team finished 8-11, announced March 29 he was leaving ECU.

The Cavaliers went 18-7 this year, earning a No. 4 seed for the NCAA tournament and losing to Ohio in the first round. They won their first-ever NCAA championship in 2019.

 