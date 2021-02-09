For all the uniqueness of the upcoming two-game basketball set between East Carolina and Temple, ECU star player Jayden Gardner said a simple approach might be best for the Pirates.
They play at Temple on Thursday and then host the Owls on Saturday, both games scheduled for noon on ESPN+. ECU (8-8, 2-8 American Athletic Conference) is one week removed from a shocking 82-73 upset of then-No. 5 Houston, sparked by making 11 3-pointers, but since then is 0-2 and shot 3-for-27 combined from 3-point range.
“At the end of the day, we just have to be ourselves,” Gardner said Monday night after a 71-56 loss to SMU in a game that was tied, 49-49, with 8:23 remaining in Minges Coliseum. “We have to rebound and not turn over the ball. We’re a very efficient team when we get a lot of assists. We have to share the ball and make some shots, and everything else will take care of itself.”
SMU (11-4, 7-4) and ECU each had seven turnovers after halftime, but the Mustangs enjoyed a key 12-6 advantage in points off those second-half turnovers. The Pirates also made just one field goal during the final 8:22.
Gardner totaled nine rebounds and 23 points for his fifth straight game with at least 21, but the Pirates’ theme of inconsistent guard play and outside shooting was costly. Mustang point guard Kendric Davis complemented his 25 points with eight assists, compared to three turnovers, and ECU finished with nine assists to SMU’S total of 12.
The hosts were 2-for-14 from 3-point range, getting both of their makes by J.J. Miles (2-for-5). He was ECU’s only other double-figure scorer with 11 points.
“You have to keep shooting, and it doesn’t matter if you’re off one night, because we need those shots,” Gardner said. “Step-in 3s and 3s off passes, we’re turning down open looks and we have to shoot those. They might be some of the best looks we get, and we need perimeter shooting to beat these kind of teams. Right now, it’s either we are really hot or ice cold, but we need some middle ground. ... I know we won’t get 11 again like Houston, but we have to get some middle ground and some balance.”
East Carolina is averaging 67.4 points per game and shooting 31.1 percent from 3-point range, compared to 31.5 by its opponents. Temple (4-7, 3-7) has the exact same 31.1 3-point shooting percentage but is allowing opponents to make at 35.7 percent.
Against the Mustangs, ECU coach Joe Dooley said SMU was able to manufacture easier shot attempts.
“We have to make easy plays, and I understand you are a little leery about shooting the 3 because we haven’t shot it well, but at least on an open 3, percentage-wise, you have a chance,” Dooley said. “If you turn it over, you have no chance to score.”
Miles and non-starter Brandon Suggs each committed a team-high three turnovers versus the Mustangs. Gardner had two turnovers and no assists.