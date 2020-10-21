So much in sports has changed since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic impact rocked sports leagues nationwide. There also are aspects that have not changed, like uncertainty with game schedules.
For East Carolina basketball star player Jayden Gardner, the moments of how last season ended so abruptly have not faded in his memory.
"It sucked going from preparing for Memphis and being in the hotel and the day before we're all eating dinner and getting ready for the Memphis game and watching the NBA and they're talking about their season is shut down while games are going on," Gardner said last week during ECU's virtual media day event. "People were worrying if we would get shut down and you start to see conference tournaments talking about limited fans to just cancelling the whole thing. So that feels like yesterday. On March 14, I packed up and went home."
Gardner left his Greenville apartment for his family home in Wake Forest on March 14. Two days earlier, he and the rest of the Pirates were in Fort Worth, Texas, to play Memphis in the opening round of the AAC tournament that was canceled before it tipped off.
The NBA stopped its season on the night of March 11, which started a series of postponements and cancellations in all sports amid the early reality of the pandemic.
Sports have since regrouped, and college basketball players are now preparing for a season in which the NCAA has set a start date of Nov. 25 for games.
"There's been adversity for all athletes in America, but I think one thing we're going to see with fans or not and as coach (Joe Dooley) always talks about, we're going to see who loves basketball," said Gardner, a record-breaking player already for the Pirates who as a sophomore last season was third in the AAC at 9.2 rebounds per game and led the league in scoring with an average of 19.7 points per game.
ECU has not yet released its official schedule.
Dooley puts an emphasis on transparency with his players.
"We're trying to keep them positive and talking to them about the situation," he said. "The biggest thing I think our guys have done is they've been very mature and they've discussed things they felt comfortable and discussed things they felt uncomfortable with. We've talked to them about the potential of games not being played. From August to September, they're asking coaches if we're going to have a season and what's going on. It's hard not to be able to give them definitive answers, but we just talked about it.
"We anticipate what's going to happen, but there's so much uncertainty that you just want to give the guys as much information and to discuss with them as much as we know so they're not always in the gray. They've done a really good job of asking the doctors questions and asking us questions."
ECU returns almost all of its scoring from last season (more than 97 percent), but not all of the current Pirate players experienced the end to last year together. Dooley's club welcomed in three freshmen and Navy transfer guard David Kasanganay during the offseason, giving those players a new environment to adjust to during a challenging year in many ways.
"I wouldn't say it's down pat yet, but me and (Gardner) have the 1-2 game and coming off the pick and roll," rookie point guard Noah Farrakhan said. "Having him and he's such a still guy coming off that screen, it just makes life so much easier for me and him."
Farrakhan is a major player for the future of the Pirates and potentially as soon as this year. He will have to push junior Tremont Robinson-White, senior Tyrie Jackson, sophomore Tristen Newton and others for early playing time in the backcourt.
Newton last year led the Pirates in 3-point shooting percentage, had five 20-point scoring games and was second in the AAC in assist-to-turnover ratio with a team-high 114 assists with 59 turnovers. Seven-foot center Charles Coleman also was a prominent player a season ago, starting the final 18 games as part of 20 total starts in his freshman campaign in which the Pirates finished 11-20 overall and 5-13 in the American.
"I like where we are going and I like our pieces," Dooley said. "You just have to grow them and coach them and allow them to develop."