One day after East Carolina University interim chancellor Ron Mitchelson expressed optimism in students coming back to campus this fall, ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert supported that statement while adding the Pirates are preparing for difficult financial decisions.
Multiple sources have indicated the Pirates are bracing for team budgets to be cut potentially by at least 10 to 15 percent per team.
ECU has a total of 20 sports teams. In a letter written by Gilbert to Pirate fans that was posted on ecupirates.com Tuesday, the second-year Pirate AD did not detail specific cuts and did not mention eliminating teams completely, but he did write that, “Every budget reduction option is on the table at this point.”
“Through all the different scenarios, we know one thing: Our budgets will change for the foreseeable future,” Gilbert wrote. “There’s simply no way around it. We must chart a course that will be sustainable for our future, and that will be a very painful process at times.”
ECU originally projected $43,440,503.00 in athletics expenses and $36,039,243.00 in revenue for this fiscal year. Gilbert in February described the revenue projection as aggressive, and those numbers are now sure to be impacted even more by the COVID-19 pandemic and stoppage of sports.
“Due to the pandemic, we anticipate revenue shortfalls in these main buckets: NCAA/American Athletic Conference distributions, Pirate Club donations, corporate sponsorship, baseball and softball ticket sales, concessions and licensing revenue,” Gilbert wrote Tuesday. “Due to these shortfalls, we anticipate our deficit will grow by at least $5 million dollars. As you can clearly see, we must reduce expenses significantly in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. This is simply an estimation of numbers that could rise depending on a variety of factors.
“I understand the numbers above can be hard to digest, but I also believe in transparency.”
Gilbert’s letter also released that 14-of-33 eligible seniors decided to use the special NCAA waiver to return for one more season, which will cost an additional $275,000. Boise State made national headlines last week when it announced plans for furloughs, including to football coaches and athletics staff. Cincinnati, which is an AAC member like ECU, decided to discontinue its men’s soccer program.
East Carolina and then-AD Terry Holland cut men’s soccer in 2005, and former athletics director Jeff Compher added women’s lacrosse that begin competition in 2018.
ECU’s 20 sports are: baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s indoor track, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, football, men’s and women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis and women’s volleyball.
“It is imperative we continue to plan for the 2020-21 academic year and the arrival of our student-athletes in the fall,” Gilbert wrote. “Scholarship costs have reached over $8 million per year and the support of our Pirate Club members is as vital as ever. Making an investment in the Pirate Club and scholarships is a great way to support our student-athletes. We understand there could be reluctance and fear from our fans about attending large sporting events in the fall. When we play football at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this year, we will take the necessary steps to provide a safe environment. Our priority will always be the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans. Full refunds will be given in the event football is not played.
“We will play football again. We will feel the energy and excitement inside our athletic venues again. .... Let’s continue to be smart, practice social distancing and get ready for an exciting fall. When we are given the green light by national, state and local officials, we will open our doors and be ready for an exciting brand of Pirate athletics.”