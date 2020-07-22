East Carolina athletics director Jon Gilbert is aiming to have clarity about the Pirates’ football schedule by Aug. 1.
He referenced a timetable of seven to 10 days multiple times when serving as the featured speaker Wednesday for the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce July power luncheon. ECU’s season is scheduled to begin Aug. 29 versus Marshall at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, but plenty of uncertainty remains nationwide and schedules are being adjusted frequently amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Gilbert’s local address was a few hours before the American Athletic Conference announced the delay of all fall Olympic sports competition until at least Sept. 1.
“My anticipation is it could be a multitude of things,” Gilbert said during the luncheon, which was held virtually via Zoom. “We could play an on-time and normal schedule. You could see some sort of delay, where all the leagues essentially push back to a hybrid of a conference schedule plus a few nonconference games, and then potentially push back even later into the spring. So I think everything is on the table, but the one thing I do know for certain is it is not going to be a normal fall.”
The AAC’s fall Olympic sports are men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
ECU already is down to 11 potential football games, officially postponing the Norfolk State contest scheduled for Sept. 19 after the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced last week it was suspending all fall sports. Gilbert said Wednesday he was “not in a rush” to add a replacement game, referring again to a timetable of around Aug. 1 for more clarity.
He said many decisions about fall sports start at the conference level. The Pirates’ second game on their football schedule is Sept. 12 at South Carolina.
“I’ve talked to both Marshall (Conference USA) and South Carolina (Southeastern Conference) multiple times and gotten no indication from them that our game is not going to be played,” Gilbert said. “If in fact that over the next couple of weeks something like that happens, we’ll begin working on scenarios to move and pivot to accommodate that. ... I think in the next two weeks we’ll have to make some decisions on what that (Marshall) game looks like. Obviously, we’re both open the week after Aug. 29 if indeed that game has to slide back to its original date. All things are on the table.”
ECU teams resumed on-campus workouts Wednesday morning, one week after stopping all athletic activities following an initial university report of 27 positive COVID-19 tests from the first 452 tests of student-athletes, coaches and staff.
The department was down to 17 active positive cases upon returning to activities Wednesday.
“We really felt it was important to identify what our positive (tests) were, because I wanted the community to understand how much we value them and partner with them,” Gilbert said. “It’s important for us that you all understand where we are. I did not want to keep that a mystery or a secret. I felt like being transparent on that was really important. We have to learn how to live with this until we get a vaccine. So again, our health, safety and well being is paramount, but I also know we need to manage it and learn to live with it.”
The AD said ECU was holding mandatory workouts only for football and men’s and women’s basketball. All other football sports were still in the voluntary portion of summer activities.
Gilbert added he is not in favor of a spring football season, if other options are possible.
“There is a lot of road to cover before we get to the spring, and I am not an advocate for spring football,” he said. “There are a lot of complications with it. No. 1 is I don’t know what the TV networks would indicate from a television rights fee or if they have adequate programming and air time. ... I’m not a huge advocate for spring football and I think it complicates a lot of things for the following fall, but again, we are very much in a reactionary mode and knowing that we have to plan for multiple options and not knowing which option we’re going to have to select.”
Groza Award
East Carolina’s Jake Verity was included on Lou Groza award watch list released Wednesday. The award goes annually to college football’s top kicker.
Verity, a senior from Bremen, Ga., was a semifinalist for the honor last year. After tying for second in the country and setting a new school single-season record of 24 field goals in 2019, Verity enters his final season already as the Pirates’ career leader with 60 field goals, and he’s fourth on the all-time scoring list with 280 points. Kicker Warren Harvey (2012-14) is the leader at 300 points.