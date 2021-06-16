East Carolina athletics director Jon Gilbert said Wednesday he has been in daily contact with baseball coach Cliff Godwin and wants him to remain with the Pirates, but he also understands the process for Godwin after the coach was linked late last week to the LSU coaching vacancy.
The Daily Advertiser out of Lafayette, La., reported LSU planned to interview Godwin, 43, a former assistant coach at LSU (2006-08) and Ole Miss (2011-14), along with current Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco. The same story said Bianco was considered the top candidate by LSU AD Scott Woodward.
"Cliff and I have been in daily contact, and I completely understand the process he is going through," Gilbert wrote in a text message late Wednesday afternoon. "When you have success like our baseball program has had under Cliff, you are going to be an attractive candidate. I know how much Cliff loves East Carolina and being a Pirate and he is an important part of our entire athletics program and this community. We want Cliff to remain as the coach of our baseball program. It’s unprecedented what our coaches, student-athletes and staff have done over the last three (postseasons) by hosting three consecutive regionals and making two super regional appearances. That is rarefied air for any baseball program."
ECU, Ole Miss and LSU each won an NCAA regional this year and then were all eliminated during the super regional round, including the Pirates last Saturday at Vanderbilt in their third super regional under Godwin. They finished 44-17 for their third straight full season with at least 44 wins.
Longtime LSU coach Paul Mainieri announced before the NCAA tourney he was retiring at the end of the season. LSU lost 2-0 to Tennessee at the Knoxville Super Regional, ending Mainieri's career Sunday with a 15-6 defeat to the Volunteers in the second game.
If Bianco becomes the Tigers' next coach, Godwin also would fit as a candidate for a potential Ole Miss opening.
Bianco, 54, played at LSU. He took over the Rebels in June of 2000 and is the winningest coach at Ole Miss, but his son, Drew Bianco, was a junior outfielder for LSU this year.
Ole Miss made the College World Series in 2014 with Bianco as head coach and Godwin his recruiting coordinator.
Godwin then was hired by ECU from Ole Miss on June 25, 2014, and has been courted by multiple SEC schools thanks to his success with the Pirates on the field and in the classroom. Alabama pursued him in 2016 after ECU won a regional in Godwin's second season and went 1-2 at the Lubbock Super Regional versus Texas Tech, but the Snow Hill native and former ECU catcher under coach Keith LeClair stayed with the Pirates.
“By that (ball) not going up the middle, you knew what your decision was going to be when Alabama came after you. I couldn’t go out like that," Godwin said last year when reflecting on the 2016 postseason and ECU falling one hit short of beating Texas Tech to advance to the College World Series for the first time in school history.
After going 0-2 at Vanderbilt, the Pirates are 1-12 all-time in super regional games.