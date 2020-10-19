East Carolina athletics director Jon Gilbert announced more furloughs Monday for ECU athletics employees.
Gilbert's update said it will affect the entire athletics staff. Here is a portion of the release:
Furloughs will be effective November 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Coaches and staff members, based on their annual salary, will be taking temporary salary reductions/furloughs effective November 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The following actions will be taken:
- Football and men's basketball head coaches will have their base salaries temporarily reduced by 20 percent.
- Baseball and women's basketball head coaches will have their base salaries temporarily reduced by 15 percent.
- Coaches and staff members making greater than or equal to $100,000 will have their salaries reduced by 12 percent.
- Coaches and staff members making $50,000 to $99,999 will have their salaries temporarily reduced by 10 percent.
- Coaches and staff members making below $50,000 will be furloughed for 12 days.
- A group of employees will be on an extended furlough ranging from six weeks to 35 weeks.
"These were not easy decisions but necessary ones as we continue to manage our budget for this year and future years. Decisions that impact our staff financially coupled with the pandemic can affect the well-being of each staff member. I hold our staff in the highest regard and I sympathize for all of them as we work to offset our financial losses and navigate a path to sustainability," Gilbert wrote.