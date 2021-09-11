Possible changes to the American Athletic Conference’s financial partnership with ESPN are vital to conference realignment and the league’s future, East Carolina athletics director Jon Gilbert referenced during ECU Board of Trustees meetings Thursday.
Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are leaving the AAC for the Big 12 as part of the latest wave of expansion, eventually creating space for the American to add teams if it desires.
Meetings finalizing those plans were held a few days before what Gilbert described as “a very exciting Saturday” when ECU hosts South Carolina at noon in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Daily Reflector’s full preview section of the football game ran in Friday’s print edition and is available at reflector.com, which also will have game coverage on its social media channels.
Boise State has long been considered a possible good fit for the American. Much closer to ECU are Appalachian State, Charlotte and Marshall as schools that might want to move to the AAC. Marshall and Charlotte are in Conference USA, which also has UAB, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech and others in the Southeast.
“In the American Athletic Conference, we have the best TV deal as it relates to the other Group of Five leagues,” Gilbert said during the ECU Athletics and Advancement Committee meeting. “Certainly, we know with these schools departing, we’re going to have to look for partners that are going to help stabilize where that TV contract is. ... We are getting anywhere from $6 million to $7 million a year (per school) and if you look other leagues in the Group of Five, some of them are getting $350,000 per year per school. So it is a huge swing. I think as a league, we have to be protective of that contract first, knowing we need to add institutions from a value standpoint, a resource standpoint, an institutional profile standpoint, to fit that. As we look at conference realignment, chancellors are really the individuals who help make these decisions.”
No matter the league, athletic departments nationwide had to be creative and wade through the previous fiscal year amid widespread revenue downfalls because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Limiting expenses was key for ECU, which was planning for an athletics budget net loss of around $20 million that ultimately was not as costly as initially feared.
“We had little revenue coming in with capacity (limitations) and all those things, but we ended up with about a $4.5 million deficit,” Gilbert said. “I took that as a huge win for our department. It did not go without a lot of sacrifices. All of our staff took furloughs, pay cuts, salary reductions, budget cuts. We really were trying to survive and make it through the year. We ended up in really good fashion, compared to where we were headed.”
The South Carolina matchup is expected to bring more than 40,000 fans to Dowdy-Ficklen and be ECU’s highest-attended home game of the year.
“I think it’s the busiest our Pirate Club has been in three years,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert also noted the first game of the Pirates’ 2022 season is home versus rival N.C. State. The last time ECU had a crowd of 50,000 was in 2016 when 50,719 fans attended the Pirates’ game versus the Wolfpack.
NIL social media, discounts
East Carolina players who have Name, Image and Likeness opportunities have been submitting a disclosure form to ECU’s NIL committee. Gilbert said about 60 Pirate student-athletes submitted forms for deals to profit from their likeness.
“We have an idea of exactly what our student-athletes are receiving,” he said. “Most all of them are in the social media and promotions category. It is discounts and that sort of thing is really where we are seeing the most activity.”
Contact Ronnie Woodward at rwoodward@reflector.com, 252-329-9592 and follow @RonnieW11 on Twitter.
First volleyball victory
Action Friday for the East Carolina volleyball team included its first win of the season, a 25-18, 33-31, 25-17 sweep of Radford at the Chanticleer Classic in Conway, S.C. Sydney Kleinman, who was playing in her second match of the year, recorded a career-high 24 kills.
ECU began the season shorthanded amid a COVID-19 cluster within its team and started with four straight losses, dropping all of the sets in those matches.
Natalie Tyson (10 kills, 10 digs) and Kleinman each recorded a double-double in the win.
No. 5 Duke wins, 5-0
A flurry of four first-half goals led the No. 5 Duke women’s soccer team to a 5-0 win over visiting East Carolina on Thursday night, halting the Pirates’ three-match win streak.
ECU (4-3) continues its road swing Sunday with a match at William & Mary (1-4), which hasn’t played since Sept. 3.