In pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory and trying to become the first black golfer to win at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, Harold Varner III wore a purple polo Saturday. The Michael Jordan “Jumpman” logo on his chest was gold.
Varner, a Gastonia native and East Carolina alum, was tied for the lead after the first round and led by one, over Jordan Spieth, heading into Saturday’s third round.
He faded Sunday and finished tied for 19th, but his presence during the tour’s return was noteworthy nationally and created a stir locally and on social media among Pirate fans. It also came during a Charles Schwab Challenge event that included reserving the 8:46 a.m. tee time for a moment of silence to honor George Floyd.
“I know he loves the Pirates and feels the support from this community,” Pirate second-year athletics director Jon Gilbert wrote in a text message Monday morning. “His time in the winner’s circle is coming, and Pirate Nation will be ready to celebrate with him.”
Varner played for the Pirates from 2008-12. He was the first black male to win the North Carolina amateur championship in the summer of 2011, and then was Conference USA golfer of the year as a senior.
Tiger Woods played the Colonial in 1997 only. He finished fourth.
I love seeing this with @HV3_Golf and @ECUAthletics. pic.twitter.com/tr0TQhSDKW— Ryan Robinson (@DoublerRobinson) June 13, 2020
Fans tweeted at Varner in support as he was the leader for about half of the tournament. Tweets included messages from Ryan Robinson, a routine golfer himself who is ECU’s executive associate AD for external operations and has teamed with Gilbert to link Varner to Pirate Nation.
“Harold is such a tremendous representative of East Carolina University and our athletics department,” said Gilbert, who caddied for Varner during a practice round in Greensboro last year. “Two weeks ago, he is taking an hour out of his day to speak to our student-athletes and staff about racism in our society. He’s so much more than a golfer, and I’m glad people are seeing that now worldwide. It was nice to have Jim Nantz tell the audience why he was wearing purple and then seeing the ECU logo at the top of the leaderboard was outstanding.
“He and I have become friends and I have a better understanding of the work, dedication and commitment he puts in to compete at the highest level. He’s competing each week against the best in the world and he played great last week.”
Despite not being in contention to win during his final few holes, Varner still was interviewed by Nantz after making his par putt on No. 18.
“All in all, it was a good week,” Varner said during the interview on CBS. “I got better this week and can look at that and improve on it. I’ll be ready next week, for sure.”
The RBC Heritage begins Thursday in Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Pirates take first, second
East Carolina’s Tim Bunten pulled away from the rest of the field, including Pirate teammate Patrick Stephenson and a couple Greenville natives, during the final round to win the Carolinian Amateur at Keith Hills Golf Club in Buies Creek on Sunday.
Bunten shot a 5-under 67 in the third and final round, giving the Concord native a 9-under total for a six-stroke victory. Stephenson was second at 3-under.
“Coming down the stretch especially, I made some really good par putts and rolled in a couple of nice birdies too,” Bunten said in a release.
Among the five golfers who tied for third at 2-under were Greenville native Carter Rains and former D.H. Conley standout Nic Brown. Rains shot 73-71-70. Brown shot 70-70-74.