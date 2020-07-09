The East Carolina University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a contract extension for head baseball coach Cliff Godwin, securing his position through June 30, 2025, and the new agreement includes performance incentives.
Godwin, an ECU alum and Snow Hill native, has a 214-113-1 record in six years (five full seasons), guiding the Pirates to four NCAA regional appearances and two super regionals. ECU hosted a regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium in 2018 and ‘19, marking the school’s first time ever hosting in consecutive years.
“There are very few people who have the opportunity to lead their alma mater and I hold that responsibility in the highest regard,” Godwin said. “I am extremely proud of what our players, staff and fans have accomplished over the last six years, and they deserve all the credit. That said, we are striving every day to be better as a team on the field, better leaders, better students and continue to be great ambassadors for ECU.”
Ten Pirates have earned All-America status under Godwin’s guidance. The 2019 squad featured a school-record seven players selected in the Major League Baseball draft, and All-American Alec Burleson was picked in the second round of this year’s draft. Off the field, ECU baseball has excelled in the classroom by registering a 3.05 or higher grade point average in 11-of-12 semesters, including a team-best 3.61 this spring.
“Our baseball program has achieved comprehensive success under Coach Godwin’s leadership and this contract extension is a deserving commitment to ensure that continues well into the future,” athletics director Jon Gilbert said.