East Carolina alum and baseball coach Cliff Godwin confirmed Monday he interviewed with LSU last month, but is fully committed to continue leading the Pirates.
Godwin was a candidate, along with Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco and the eventual hire by LSU in Jay Johnson from Arizona, during late June. Godwin said he was not offered the position.
"What is accurate was they did ask me to interview and I did interview with LSU, but was never offered the position," Godwin said from his office Monday morning as kids were flowing in Clark-LeClair Stadium for ECU youth baseball camp. "I didn't have a decision to make. Obviously I have had opportunities before to leave here. I hope everybody who is part of Pirate Nation knows what this place means to me.
"I think God has a plan and I wasn't forced to make a decision, which I'm 100 percent happy to be a Pirate."
Veteran Paul Mainieri retired at the end of this season, creating a vacancy for one of the premier teams in college baseball.
The Tigers hired Johnson on June 25. His five-year deal included an annual salary between $1.2 million and $1.4 million each year, according to reports referencing a preliminary term sheet released by LSU.
A wave of Arizona players entered the transfer portal after Johnson's move to LSU, including freshman All-American third baseman Jacob Berry going with Johnson to the Tigers. LSU also added former Samford slugging catcher Tyler McManus as a graduate transfer.
Godwin was hired by ECU on June 25, 2014, after serving as an assistant coach at Ole Miss. He also was an assistant at LSU from 2006-08 under Mainieri.
His contract with the Pirates states he is set to earn a base salary of $405,000 in 2022 and later receives a final bump to $425,000 beginning in 2024. After making an NCAA regional this year, which the Pirates won their regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium, his contract was extended until 2026.