After watching his starting pitchers struggle with command at times and not produce lengthy outings versus UCF, except for Friday ace Gavin Williams, East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin was still confident Sunday afternoon on what to expect from his Pirates on the mound this weekend at Wichita State.
No. 2 starter Carson Whisenhunt is day-to-day from arm soreness and was unavailable versus the Knights. Veterans Jake Kuchmaner and Tyler Smith certainly will be looking to produce more efficient outings compared to the ECU-UCF series that finished as a four-game split after UCF won 6-1 on Sunday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The visitors chased Smith on his two-plus inning outing that was sidetracked by six walks and a hit batsman.
Williams is 5-0 with a team-best 1.19 ERA in the midst of his best season after he struck out 10 Knights with one walk and yielded two runs in 6.1 innings in Game 1. ECU's other three starting pitchers -- Garrett Saylor, Kuchmaner and Smith -- all were out of their game by the top of the fourth.
"We don't need anybody to be Whisenhunt, we just need everybody to be a tick better," Godwin said Sunday. "I think next weekend, and I don't know but it's my gut, we are going to pitch really well next weekend. That's my prediction. So you can put that on your message boards for everybody and tell them that we are going to be pitch good next weekend. Then if we don't, then they can tell me I'm an idiot."
Tulane (21-14, 10-1) took over first place Sunday with a half-game lead over East Carolina (28-7, 10-2) in the American Athletic Conference standings. The D1Baseball.com Top 25 on Monday, however, had the Pirates at No. 10 as the only ranked AAC squad.
ECU started 9-0 in the league when it beat UCF 4-2 on Friday afternoon at Clark-LeClair Stadium behind Williams' strikeout-fueled performance and solo home runs hit each by Connor Norby and Thomas Francisco. Godwin described Williams' start as tremendous, and then the Pirates lost two of their next three games.
The hosts scored six runs for a 6-0 lead in the first inning of Kuchmaner's start, but the junior left-hander ended up being charged five runs on eight hits in 3.0 innings before relievers Cam Colmore (5-0) and Matt Bridges helped seal a key 11-8 victory.
The Pirates have four series left in the regular season, three of which are on the road. ECU plays at Wichita State and then hosts Tulane on May 7-9, is at Cincinnati on May 14-16 and at South Florida on May 20-22. The four series remaining on Tulane's schedule are: vs. Houston, at ECU, vs. UCF and at Cincinnati.
"We've showed up and played well and really blessed that we were able to sweep two weekends," Godwin said. "The four-game series is whole different animal. You just try to maneuver the weekend. The goal is to put yourself in position to win the series and we did that, we just didn't play well enough (Sunday) to win the series and (UCF) did. You tip your cap to them and they are good.
"Hopefully they can get on a roll a little bit because it could help our conference with our RPI."
The five American teams on Tuesday afternoon with an RPI ranking of No. 100 or better were: ECU (13), Tulane (64), Wichita State (74), UCF (87) and Cincinnati (100).
Smith was coming off one of his best performances of the season, versus Memphis when he gave up one run in 5.2 innings, prior to facing UCF. Kuchmaner's outing against the Knights dropped his season ERA to 5.36 with a 2-1 record in nine starts.
The Green Wave, which is on a 10-game winning streak, improved its AAC-best team ERA to 3.54 after a four-game weekend sweep of Memphis when the Tigers totaled seven runs in the series. ECU is second in the American with a 3.67 ERA.
Godwin said Whisenhunt was re-evaluated Monday. The second-year freshman left-hander has been used exclusively as a starter this year with seven spanning 36.1 innings and a 4-0 record, 3.22 ERA and 51 strikeouts with 10 walks. Because the ECU-Houston series for April 16-18 was canceled, he hasn't pitched in a game since April 9 versus Memphis.
"He feels better (Sunday) than he did earlier in the week, but as you guys know, we are going to protect our guys and make sure of that," Godwin said. "He has a big career in front of him. That's not just at East Carolina, but in the future. We're going to make sure we look after him and make sure he's ready to go before he picks up a baseball."