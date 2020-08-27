Signage for Grady-White Boats went up quickly at entrance points to East Carolina’s athletics campus earlier in August, which was guided in part by talks that intensified late last year between the Pirates and Grady-White representatives.
Pirate athletics director Jon Gilbert and Shelley Tubaugh, who is vice president of marketing for Grady-White Boats, both described the process for ECU athletics to receive its largest donation ever as deliberate and productive.
An amount was not disclosed, but it was greater than $3 million to earn the distinction as the largest gift ever to ECU athletics. ECU received $3 million from TowneBank in April of 2019, which was part of the southside renovation project and helped fund the TowneBank Tower structure attached to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Grady-White’s gift will go toward a new weight training facility for Pirate teams and it will be located off Charles Boulevard near ECU Olympic sports fields. Signage at ECU also has been erected to highlight Grady-White’s donation.
“The signs are a wonderful recognition of our investment in ECU and in the community,” Tubaugh said. “All of us on the Grady-White team are very proud of this contribution. We’ve even had customers contact us to express their pride as well. They are honored to own a Grady-White boat and feel they contributed too.”
Grady-White Boats did not want the money to go toward existing athletic department debt, according to Gilbert when the formal announcement was made Aug. 7. Tubaugh said the Greenville-based boat company, which was founded in 1959, let Gilbert and his team handle many of the decisions to determine the need for a second weight training facility.
Gilbert said most Football Bowl Subdivision members have more than one weight room.
Tubaugh added the donation was fueled by long-term intentions and connections to the Pirates, who currently use the Murphy Center for weight training and workouts.
“We wanted to make a donation to the athletic department because it is one of the main ways that the school can draw attention to itself,” Tubaugh said. “Certainly academics are a strong draw as well, but the athletic program is a front porch to a lot of universities, including ECU. It’s what keeps the alumni actively engaged. We have donated scholarships and other gifts to many other departments at ECU over the years. With this particular contribution, we did not want it to be for administration or ongoing operations, but wanted it to be something with a lasting effect on all the sports programs, truly a long-term investment to benefit all ECU athletics.”
The Murphy Center, which also is connected to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and was built for approximately $13 million, opened in 2002 and had renovations completed last summer.
Grady-White Boats has been under continuous private ownership since 1968 by National Marine Manufacturers Association hall of famer Eddie Smith. It builds 26 models from 18 to 45 feet and has been awarded every third-party customer satisfaction award ever presented in the marine industry.
“Grady-White Boats is world renowned and right here in our backyard,” Gilbert said. “We’ve been working on this for a while and we knew the signage piece was something we wanted to really bring to fruition before we made a formal announcement. ... Every entrance will have the Grady-White Boats athletic campus signage. It’s very prominent and I do think from an aesthetic standpoint, it is a really nice addition and a front door entering our athletics complex.”