When Brandon Sneed set out to tell the story of the fast rise of Lincoln Riley to the highest echelon of college football coaches, some of the story was already familiar to him.
Sneed, a Greenville native and East Carolina University graduate, was a diehard Pirate football fan who witnessed first-hand the most critical part of Riley’s journey to being the head man at Oklahoma, now a regular contestant in the College Football Playoff.
But some of the roads were not at all familiar, and to tell the truest tale of Riley to this point, Sneed took those roads as well. The end product is the recently released “Sooner: The Making of a Football Coach,” which already has garnered considerable praise from fellow authors.
“I went out to Muleshoe and Lubbock in west Texas for a good week, went to Norman (Okla.) for a good week, just trying to get stuff,” said Sneed, 33, of his travels in the name of learning about Riley’s roots. “Even the Horseshoe Bay area. Lincoln grew up vacationing there, and I ended up finding his vacation spot, where he grappled with the decision of becoming a coach when he was 19.
“I just drove up and down that side of west Texas, just to see what that felt like. I wanted to get all of the pieces together.”
Riley declined to be part of the project, creating at least some doubts for Sneed initially, but he persisted, tirelessly retracing the coach’s steps to one of college football’s juggernauts.
Before Oklahoma, Riley was the youngest offensive coordinator in the country under former ECU head coach Ruffin McNeill, and the prolific Riley attack landed him the coordinator position at Oklahoma under Bob Stoops, setting the stage for Riley to take the reins of the Sooners in 2017.
Although he did not participate, Riley did acknowledge the book during a recent news conference.
“I really wanted to see what the story told from beginning to end and what it would look like and feel like, and I pushed through to that and it came together well,” Sneed said. “It feels like kind of what I saw it as in the beginning. His story reminded me of my favorite movies, uplifting but also real.”
Sneed was in the stands in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium when ECU dismantled UNC in a 70-41 rout in September of 2014, and soon after finishing school, he found himself reconnected with Riley in 2017 while writing college football feature stories for Bleacher Report.
He said even then, he compiled enough great layers to the Riley rise to write a book. Then came Oklahoma’s sudden return to the game’s pinnacle with Riley at the helm.
“It was like this ultimate redemptive arc of him being this dreaming young kid growing up in the middle of nowhere in west Texas, and in west Texas football,” Sneed said of Riley, who turned 37 years old Saturday. “He gets hurt (as a player) from a mistake he made and he kind of has to live with that, and it changes his life forever.”
The book also details how Riley took a then hot-headed quarterback named Baker Mayfield and shepherded him into a Heisman Trophy winner and a No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.
Sneed said he once mentioned the book possibility to Riley not long after they met, and he received the same reply, that the coach was still too young and had not accomplished enough yet.
“I love books, wanted to write books and I mentioned it to my agent, and he told me it could have a real shot at being something,” said Sneed, who also wrote “Head in the Game: The Mental Engineering of the World’s Greatest Athletes,” about the possibility of a Riley-based book.
For now, Sneed said he is trying to get used to doing the media promotion that comes with marketing a book, and he admits it’s a challenge. The Greenville author also said he has other projects in the works, including a potential new book on the horizon.