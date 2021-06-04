Managing the postseason crowds and emotions that can fuel players and teams, without that extra pressure engulfing them and having the opposite effect, is something East Carolina baseball pitcher Matt Bridges has been familiar with since he helped East Carolina win Game 1 of a 2016 NCAA super regional series at Texas Tech.
Then a freshman, Bridges could not have predicted he would still be a Pirate five years later bracing for similar postseason expectations and moments. He returned for his sixth-year senior season this year and has unique insight to share with teammates on what to expect this weekend during the double-elimination Greenville Regional.
“The biggest thing is to just really stay within ourselves,” said Bridges, a right-handed reliever from Shelby who missed all of the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and made seven appearances during the COVID-19-shortended 2020 campaign. “You try to block out the noise. It’s a big weekend for everybody and I hope it’s a big party in Greenville and everyone is having a lot of fun with a big weekend and good crowds, but the biggest thing is to focus on the moment and take it all in. ... It is something special, but I really think just staying in the moment is the biggest thing. As pitchers, we want to flood the strike zone and trust what got us here in the first place. We know we are a good team and can beat anybody.”
This is Norfolk State’s first-ever NCAA tourney appearance. Charlotte is an NCAA team for the first time since 2011.
Before Bridges and ECU can shift focus to any super regional scenarios, which could be next weekend at No. 4 national seed Vanderbilt, the No. 13 Pirates need to outlast Charlotte, Maryland and Norfolk State to win their regional. Each of the three visitors to Greenville has a losing all-time record versus East Carolina, including Charlotte faring 9-33 all-time against the Pirates and Norfolk State winless at 0-5 heading into Friday’s first game versus ECU.
Clark-LeClair Stadium is back to its full capacity of about 5,000 fans for the regional. After the pandemic’s impact on last season and also limited attendance for the regular season this year, fans and players are ready to embrace the familiarity of a traditional postseason environment.
“I think getting close to that 5,000 number would be really good, and that would be mostly people in The Jungle (behind the outfield wall),” Pirate athletics director Jon Gilbert said Wednesday afternoon. “If you go back to March a year ago, this will be the first thing that it will be more like normal. It’s a special weekend to get back to as close to normal as possible.”
ECU’s three seniors are Bridges, Cam Colmore and Tyler Smith, who are all key pitchers.
Colmore, Bridges and second-year freshman lefty C.J. Mayhue lead the Pirate bullpen as workhorse options. They have 13 total saves — Mayhue leads with eight — among 83 total appearances, including one recent start each by Bridges and Colmore.
“Whether I’m starting or closing out a game or in long relief, it’s just closing out innings,” said Colmore, who had his own NCAA signature moment already during the 2019 regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium when he recorded the final outs for ECU to eliminate rival N.C. State.
This is the third straight postseason with the Pirates as a regional host. ECU won its first matchup of the 2018 Greenville Regional, but lost its opener to Quinnipiac in 2019 at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Since 2009, the Pirates are 2-4 in their opening regional game.
“They are all different and exciting, and (ECU not making the NCAAs) in 2017 really kind of set in with me that you can’t really take it for granted,” Bridges said. “I just really want to enjoy my time here. ... Cam, myself and Smitty came back this year just to do something crazy, and that’s the biggest thing, but we have to take it one game at a time.”
2021 NCAA GREENVILLE REGIONAL SCHEDULE
Friday, June 4 (ESPN3)
Game 1: (4) Norfolk State vs. (1) East Carolina (Noon)
Game 2: (3) Maryland vs. (2) Charlotte (6 p.m.)
Saturday, June 5
Game 3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 (1 p.m.)
Game 4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 (6 p.m.)
Sunday, June 6
Game 5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4 (Noon)
Game 6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5 (6 p.m.)
Monday, June 7
Game 7: Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (1 p.m. — IF NECESSARY)