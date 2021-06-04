Charlotte
Coach: Robert Woodard, second season.
Record (last 10): 39-19 (5-5).
RPI: 29, 10th among No. 2 seeds.
How they got here: At-large. First in Conference USA East Division.
Key wins: 9-0 vs. Tennessee, March 9; went 4-4 vs. Old Dominion in April; 4-1 at North Carolina, April 27.
Top pitchers: LHP Christian Lothes (4-0, 2.72 ERA, 8 saves, .177 batting average against); RHP Bryce McGowan (15 starts, 4.62 ERA, 99 Ks, 52 BBs, 78.0 IP); RHP Andrew Lindsey (6-1, 4.64 ERA, 11 starts); RHP Jackson Boss (28 appearances, 4.65 ERA, 4 saves).