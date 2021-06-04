East Carolina
Coach: Cliff Godwin, seventh season.
Record (last 10): 41-15 (6-4).
RPI: 15, 13th among No. 1 seeds.
How they got here: At-large. American Athletic Conference regular season champion.
Key wins: Swept Charlotte March 12-14; 9-1 vs. Tulane, May 9; 11-10 vs. North Carolina, March 30.
Top pitchers: RHP Gavin Williams (10-0, 1.32 ERA, 108 Ks, 18 BBs); RHP Cam Colmore (6-1, 2 saves, 1.74 ERA); LHP C.J. Mayhue (3-1, 8 saves, 30 appearances, 3.30 ERA, 72 Ks, 18 BBs); LHP Carson Whisenhunt (6-1, 11 starts, 3.52 ERA).