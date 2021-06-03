East Carolina baseball pitching ace Gavin Williams said on Thursday he isn't sure what his exact role might be for Day 1 of the NCAA Greenville Regional. He could be in the dugout or somewhere else charting pitches or scouting opposing hitters or simply cheering on his teammates.
With freshman Carson Whisenhunt slated to be the Pirates' opening starter versus Norfolk State on Friday, Williams is being saved for ECU's second game. The Pirates' goal is for Whisenhunt, a second-year freshman left-hander from Mocksville, to help the hosts beat regional No. 4 seed Norfolk State in Whisenhunt's NCAA debut before Williams faces the Charlotte-Maryland winner in a possible crucial Saturday night semifinal matchup.
Williams and Whisenhunt have a combined 16-1 record. Williams won the American Athletic Conference pitcher of the year award and has not allowed more than two runs in an outing, giving him a 1.32 ERA heading into the NCAA tournament as one of the best hurlers in the country.
"Gavin would have went Game 1 if we told him to, or (Jake) Kuchmaner or (Tyler) Smith or whoever it is," Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said of informing Whisenhunt he's the first starter. "It's not a big deal. Carson is just going to take the ball and treat it like any other start. ... You put yourself in position to win the regional, whether you host a regional or you go on the road."
Williams, a hard-throwing junior right-hander bound for a Major League Baseball draft selection later this year, totaled 47 strikeouts with four walks in his last five outings. He went 3.2 innings in relief with two runs allowed and five strikeouts as part of the Pirates' sweep over Charlotte in March, and he also started the 2019 Greenville Regional championship game. ECU won that game, 12-3 over Campbell, despite starting its 2019 regional weekend with an upset loss to Quinnipiac.
"I know what to expect and have been there," said Williams, who has a 10-0 record this season. "I know it's going to be loud and everybody is going to be cheering. I'm going to be able to handle my emotions better this year than I did in the past. ... I tell the guys when I come in (the dugout) to just give me one run and I'll do the rest for them, but I feel like every inning they come in and just keep adding runs."
Whisenhunt is 6-1 with a 3.52 ERA in 11 starts, totaling 72 strikeouts and 18 walks in 53.2 innings. Norfolk lefty James Deloatch (7-2, 2.58 ERA, 66.1 innings) is set to oppose Whisenhunt.
ECU's leading hitter, Connor Norby, echoed Godwin's stance that ECU needs to treat this weekend's games as normal as possible, even though they will be played in front of about 5,000 fans and more people watching on TV hoping the Pirates can win the double-elimination tournament and make next week's super regional round. This is ECU's sixth selection as a regional host and the program has five regional championships, but has never made the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
All four Greenville Regional teams were scheduled to practice at Clark-LeClair Stadium on Thursday. ECU was in the first time slot, participating in a part-outdoors, part-indoors workout.
"It's the best time of the year," said Norby, a second-team All-America selection Thursday by Collegiate Baseball and Williams was on the first team. "It is different, but at the same time, it is not. You have to treat it like any other game and any other week and not change what has worked. ... We had the NCAA reps telling us how long we could go, but that was about it with changes. We go about our business as usual."