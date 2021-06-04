Maryland
Coach: Rob Vaughn, fourth season.
Record (last 10): 28-16 (8-2).
RPI: 59, 15th among No. 3 seeds.
How they got here: At-large. Second place in Big 10.
Key wins: Went 2-1 at Michigan May 21-23; Swept Ohio State April 16-18; 10-7 at Nebraska, April 10.
Top pitchers: LHP Ryan Ramsey (5-1, 1.82 ERA, 15 appearances, 39 Ks, 9 BBs); RHP Sean Burke (12 starts, 3.56 ERA, 99 Ks, 38 BBs, 68.1 IP, .175 batting average against); RHP Nick Dean (3-1, 2.87 ERA, 9 starts); RHP Sam Bello (7 saves, 3.00 ERA, 15 appearances).