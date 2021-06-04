Norfolk State
Coach: Keith Shumate, fourth season.
Record (last 10): 25-26 (6-4).
RPI: 260, 15th among No. 4 seeds.
How they got here: Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament champion.
Key wins: Went 3-0 at MEAC tournament; 7-6 vs. N.C. Central, May 22, MEAC championship game; 4-2 vs. Morehead State, March 21.
Top pitchers: LHP James Deloatch (7-2, 2.58 ERA, 1 CG shutout); RHP Danny Hosley (7-1, 10 starts, 2.95 ERA, 79 Ks, 17 BBs); RHP Nolan Manzer (0.81 ERA, 13 appearances, .115 batting average against); RHP Michael Portela (1 save, 3.62 ERA).