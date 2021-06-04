EAST CAROLINA
Cam Colmore, RHP
The best scenario for ECU to go 2-0 and into the championship round is via starting pitchers Carson Whisenhunt and Gavin Williams leading the way Friday and Saturday, but then what happens with the Pirates’ pitching? ECU has struggled all season to find a consistent third or fourth starting pitcher.
The lead bullpen trio of Colmore, C.J. Mayhue and Matt Bridges will be paramount to the Pirates’ potential success, regardless of who starts. Colmore and Mayhue can be especially valuable because of their versatility and ability to serve in long relief or even starting roles.
CHARLOTTE
Austin Knight, 3B
Charlotte is doubtful to win the Greenville Regional led by its pitching, which noticeably has a team ERA of 5.29, but the 49ers are plenty potent to win with Knight and others at the plate.
Knight has the makeup of a complete hitter thanks to his 10 home runs and nation-best 29 doubles. He has scored 57 runs with 61 RBIs in 57 games. He usually bats third in the Charlotte lineup, one spot ahead of capable power hitter David McCabe, making them the main hitters to focus on when facing the Niners from Conference USA.
MARYLAND
Benjamin Cowles, SS
Like Charlotte, Maryland has the potential to rack up runs on any particular day. Charlotte and Maryland actually have each hit 60 home runs this year.
Cowles leads the Terrapins’ offense not only with his 17 home runs, which ranks 15th in the country, but his batting average is strong, too, at .302. The junior shortstop, who hits third in the Terps’ batting order, has four home runs since May 7 and is on a streak of at least one RBI in four straight games.
NORFOLK STATE
Danny Hosley, Utility
One of the regional’s most interesting players is Norfolk’s Hosley, who is listed on the Spartans’ official roster as a right-handed pitcher/catcher/utility. The senior and former Patrick Henry Community College standout is Norfolk State’s batting average leader at .375, plus as a pitcher he has a 7-1 record and 2.95 ERA.
Hosley, who actually plays third base when he doesn’t pitch, threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts against Delaware State on April 3 and has a tendency for long, effective outings. How the Spartans use him is worth monitoring.