East Carolina topped text 13-7 in the first game of the Greenville Super Regional on Friday at Clark LeClair Stadium.
Following are inning-by-inning highlights of the game.
Top 1st: With two outs, Texas clean-up hitter Murphy Stehly cranked a two-run home run to left-center field off ECU starter C.J. Mayhue to open the scoring.
Douglas Hodo III led off the game with a double down the left field line before Mayhue recorded consecutive strikeouts.
Bottom 1st: The Pirates rallied right back with three runs to take a 3-2 lead.
Zach Agnos led off with a walk before Lane Hoover beat out a bunt at first and Bryson Worrell singled to load the bases. A wild pitch made it a 2-1 game before Jacob Jenkins-Cowart steered a two-run single to right to make it 3-2.
Top 2nd: Mayhue shook off a leadoff walk to retire three straight Longhorns hitters and keep ECU in the lead, 3-2.
After a pop-up for the first out, Mayhue fanned Trey Faltine and Hodo to end the inning with Silas Ardoin still standing on first base.
Bottom 2nd: Texas starter Pete Hansen settled in after his rocky first inning, sending the Pirates down in order to keep to score 3-2.
Top 3rd: Mayhue retired the Longhorns in order to preserve the Pirates' 3-2 lead, including striking out Texas slugger Ivan 'The Hispanic Titanic' Melendez for the second time in as many at-bats.
Mayhue had six strikeouts through three innings of work.
Bottom 3rd: Hansen and Texas followed suit with an identical 1-2-3 inning despite two hard-hit balls by ECU hitters.
Top 4th: Mayhue continued to roll, striking out his seventh batter of the game. He hit a batter with two outs but encountered no further trouble.
Bottom 4th: ECU erupted for three more runs against Hansen to extend its lead to 6-2.
After a leadoff double by Ben Newton to left, Jacob Starling smashed a no-doubt home run to left to make it 5-2 Pirates. Alec Makarewicz then doubled to left and came home on Zach Agnos' base hit to make it 6-2.
Top 5th: Mayhue continued to frustrate the Longhorns, dialing up strikeout Nos. 8 and 9 in the inning while keeping the visitors at bay and without a hit since the first inning.
Bottom 5th: Bryson Worrell got into the act for the Pirates, leading off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to the base of the scoreboard in right-center to extend the ECU lead to 7-2.
Top 6th: Texas swung its way back into the hunt as Melendez and Stehly trade long leadoff homers to left to make it a 7-4 game.
ECU turned the ball over to Trey Yesavage and then Carter Spivey during the inning, with Spivey inducing a 4-6-3 double play to end the frame.
Bottom 6th: ECU went quietly in order to keep the score at 7-4.
Top 7th: Texas chips away again as Silas Ardoin belts an opposite-field solo homer to trim the ECU lead to 7-5. Spivey gets a 5U-3 double play to end the inning and limit the damage.
Bottom 7th: ECU got an important insurance run with Josh Moylan's RBI single to right that brought Hoover around to score after he beat the tag at the plate.
The Pirates entered the eighth leading 8-5.
Top 8th: Texas rallied again and nearly deadlocked the score after a ground rule double and an RBI groundout made it an 8-7 game. But a great stab at third base by Alec Makarewicz with a runner on third saved the tying run and kept it a one-run game.
Bottom 8th: The Pirates reclaimed a three-run lead in improbable fashion when Makarewicz's deep fly ball to center field glanced off the glove off streaking center fielder Hodo III and over the wall for a solo homer.
Later in the inning, Worrell laced an RBI single to right to make it 10-7, and Jenkins-Cowart's base hit to right went through to the wall and scored two more to make it 12-7.
Starling drove in another run to pad the lead with an RBI single that made it 13-7.
Top 9th: Agnos finished off the Longhorns, thanks in part to another great play at third and a long throw to first by Makarewicz for the second out.