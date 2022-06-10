Texas and East Carolina got under way on schedule in Game One of the Greenville Super Regional best-of-three series on Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Following is a running, inning-by-inning game update.
Top 1st: With two outs, Texas clean-up hitter Murphy Stehly cranked a two-run home run to left-center field off ECU starter C.J. Mayhue to open the scoring.
Douglas Hodo III led off the game with a double down the left field line before Mayhue recorded consecutive strikeouts.
Bottom 1st: The Pirates rallied right back with three runs to take a 3-2 lead.
Zach Agnos led off with a walk before Lane Hoover beat out a bunt at first and Bryson Worrell singled to load the bases. A wild pitch made it a 2-1 game before Jacob Jenkins-Cowart steered a two-run single to right to make it 3-2.
Top 2nd: Mayhue shook off a leadoff walk to retire three straight Longhorns hitters and keep ECU in the lead, 3-2.
After a pop-up for the first out, Mayhue fanned Trey Faltine and Hodo to end the inning with Silas Ardoin still standing on first base.
Bottom 2nd: Texas starter Pete Hansen settled in after his rocky first inning, sending the Pirates down in order to keep to score 3-2.
Top 3rd: Mayhue retired the Longhorns in order to preserve the Pirates' 3-2 lead, including striking out Texas slugger Ivan 'The Hispanic Titanic' Melendez for the second time in as many at-bats.
Mayhue had six strikeouts through three innings of work.
Bottom 3rd: Hansen and Texas followed suit with an identical 1-2-3 inning despite two hard-hit balls by ECU hitters.
Top 4th: Mayhue continued to roll, striking out his seventh batter of the game. He hit a batter with two outs but encountered no further trouble.
Bottom 4th: ECU erupted for three more runs against Hansen to extend its lead to 6-2.
After a leadoff double by Ben Newton to left, Jacob Starling smashed a no-doubt home run to left to make it 5-2 Pirates. Alec Makarewicz then doubled to left and came home on Zach Agnos' base hit to make it 6-2.
Top 5th: Mayhue continued to frustrate the Longhorns, dialing up strikeout Nos. 8 and 9 in the inning while keeping the visitors at bay and without a hit since the first inning.
Bottom 5th: Bryson Worrell got into the act for the Pirates, leading off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to the base of the scoreboard in right-center to extend the ECU lead to 7-2.