East Carolina baseball entered Saturday's second game of the Greenville Super Regional armed with a rare 1-0 series lead on Texas.
A win in Saturday's noon game would propel ECU to its first-ever College World Series appearance, while a Texas win would extend the series to a third deciding game on Sunday.
Following is an inning-by-inning update from Saturday's game:
Top 7th: ECU nailed down an insurance run to extend its lead to 7-2 thanks to video review, which showed Jacob Jenkins-Cowart slid underneath the tag at the plate following a wild pitch.
Top 6th: ECU got a single off the bat of Lane Hoover, but he was stranded to keep the Pirates in the lead at 6-2.
Bottom 6th: Garrett Saylor kept sailing along for the Pirates, retiring Texas in order again without a ball leaving the infield.
Top 5th: East Carolina exploded for five runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run double from Bryson Worrell and a towering three-run home run by Jacob Jenkins-Cowart to overturn a 2-1 deficit and give the Pirates a 6-2 lead.
Justin Wilcoxen and Zach Agnos opened the innings with singles and the second error of the game by Texas loaded the bases for the red hot Worrell, who ripped a two-run double down the third base line. Next, Jenkins-Cowart blistered a 1-0 pitch out of the park to right-center field to make it 6-2 ECU.
Bottom 5th: ECU reliever Garrett Saylor sent the Longhorns down in order and was helped by another great diving stop on a line drive by Zach Agnos at shortstop.
Top 4th: Bryson Worrell led off the ECU fourth by belting a solo home run to cut the Longhorns' lead in half, 2-1.
But despite putting two more runners on board on walks with two outs, the Pirates were not able to do any further damage.
Bottom 4th: Danny Beal helped to keep the Longhorns at bay once again, striking out a pair to help keep it a 2-1 Texas lead heading into the fifth.
Top 3rd: ECU hitter continued to struggle to get meaningful contact against Texas lefty Lucas Gordon, going down in order for the second consecutive frame.
Bottom 3rd: Texas opened the inning with a pair of singles, chasing ECU starter Josh Grosz. Reliever Danny Beal ended the Texas threat by retiring three straight to end the third with the Longhorns still leading 2-0.
Top 2nd: The Pirates went quickly in order in their second at-bats, and starter Gordon Lucas threw minimal pitches to preserve a 2-0 Texas lead.
Bottom 2nd: ECU starter Josh Grosz settled in and retired the side in order, including striking out Silas Ardoin and Trey Faltine.
Top 1st: East Carolina, the visiting team in Game Two, threatened to load the bases with one out, but Zach Agnos was picked off third base on a called ball four to quell the early scoring threat.
Agnos singled to lead off the game against Texas lefty Lucas Gordon.
Bottom 1st: Texas grabbed a 2-0 lead in a long first inning for ECU starter Josh Grosz.
With two outs, Murphy Stehly flared an RBI single into right field to give Texas the lead, and a throwing error later in the inning extended the edge to 2-0.