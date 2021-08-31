Three important words for East Carolina defensive coordinator Blake Harrell heading into any football game are club, punch and rip.
Like when safety Shawn Dourseau perfectly executed a strip from behind on freshman running back Joseph McKay during the final ECU preseason scrimmage, Harrell doesn't hide from saying he wants to see those kinds of plays in games. The first opportunity for the Pirate defense, which had two interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 2020 season-ending win over SMU, is Thursday night's season opener against Appalachian State in Charlotte.
"It's all about the ball, whether it's an interception or matching hands on the quarterback, strip-sacks or punching the ball out from running backs," Harrell, who is entering his second season as an ECU coordinator, said on Monday. "We actually bought this new little contraption downstairs we keep in our team room. It's a neat little deal of our guys just raking at the ball all the time, punching it and just teaching them to always think about punching the ball out or poking it out or ripping it out.
"Club, punch and rip. We are constantly practicing that. We do a drill with our offensive guys each day, where they can practice ball security and we're practicing turnovers. It's constantly on our mind and we want to talk about it."
Harrell said it doesn't matter if it's a spring scrimmage or Week 1 or the end of a season, turnovers are a priority for him when his players are on the field.
Pirate third-year head coach Mike Houston differed slightly in his thoughts, saying the turnover ratio can be especially important during early-season contests.
ECU's last season-opening win was in 2016. Since then, the Pirates posted a total of two turnovers gained (both in 2017) and 13 giveaways in four straight season-opening defeats.
"I do think turnovers will be a factor in this ball game," Houston said. "It's which team can take care of the ball and which team can force some mistakes. We need to be able to play aggressively and downhill defensively like we want to, but at the same time, not giving up anything cheap. I think that is going to be critical, because they are a team that has a lot of experience and guys that have played a lot of snaps. That means you usually don't make a ton of mistakes, but it's Game 1. I think it's going to be critical for both teams to execute at a high level."
Fumbles were especially costly for the 2020 Pirates, who lost 12 and had eight fumble recoveries on defense.
The Week 1 depth chart for the Pirate defense lists Elijah Morris, D'Angelo McKinnie and Immanuel Hickman as starting linemen.
Rick D'Abreu will factor prominently into the D-Line game plan for the second half. He is slated to miss the first half, stemming from being ejected for targeting during the third quarter of the last season's final game.
Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian enters his third year with the Pirates already with seven career interceptions, including four in nine games a year ago.
On offense, protecting ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers will be a reshuffled O-Line led by former guard and now starting center Avery Jones and also Bailey Malovic in the important starting right tackle spot for the left-handed veteran Ahlers. Junior college transfer Rob Van Der Laan is listed as a backup to Malovic and is in position to earn playing time as needed, possibly beginning this week.
"Our offensive line has been such a beaten up and injured group, and there's so many guys that came here and they are out and lost their careers with injuries," offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. "We've finally rebuilt that a little bit. We have some depth. ... I feel good about the line. I think they are going to be the guys to set the tempo for us. How they play is probably how we are going to play offensively."