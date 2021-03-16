Blake Harrell was hired by head coach Mike Houston as East Carolina football’s defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach on Jan. 29, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented ECU from holding any spring practices in 2020.
It was somewhat of a whirlwind for the Harrell-led ECU defense last year, which sets the tone for a big moment today when Harrell actually gets to participate in his first spring practice with the Pirates. He also has a new defensive ends/ outside linebackers coach in Tim Daoust, who left Sam Houston State for ECU on Jan. 25.
“It was tough when Blake came in, but who would have imagined he would take this job and as soon as you get your staff together, we’re going to get sent home,” Houston said during his 2020 season review news conference on Dec. 1, 2020. “You couldn’t see your staff and get to know them, then the kids are going to get sent home so you can’t get to know them either, and you’re not going to have spring practice and not have a summer. All install had to be done via Zoom and you’re going to teach your playbook via Zoom, but then we’re going to play a full year. What you were asking of that group when they got in here was a pretty tall task.”
ECU finished eighth last year in the American Athletic Conference in both rush defense and pass defense. The Pirates used a blitz-heavy style, and they ranked 102nd nationally in total defense, but they did thrive with a 37.2 third-down percentage that ranked 36th in the country.
After the Pirates recorded 14 sacks a season ago and allowed 23, they return 10-of-11 starters on defense.
Houston pointed to positive defensive performances versus AAC foes Navy, SMU and Tulsa as building blocks for this year. ECU closed last season with a 52-38 win over SMU, and will start this season against in-state foe Appalachian State in Charlotte. ASU could be led by former Clemson and Duke quarterback Chase Brice.
“I’m excited to see what’s next for that group,” Houston said. “Blake does a great job of evaluating his opponents, but he also does a great job of self-evaluation. He’s going to be his biggest critic. ... The other thing he got experience of was facing the American conference.”
Three to know Jeremy Lewis, OLB
Lewis switched to defense this offseason after serving as a reserve tight end the last two years. He signed with ECU in December of 2018 after a standout career as a wide receiver and defensive end at nearby South Central High School, then made one TD catch as a Pirate freshman.
He is back on defense and hoping to use spring practice to emerge as a pass-rushing specialist and possible playmaker. Lewis is listed as 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds.
Jireh Wilson, Safety
Possibly the top breakout player for the Pirate defense in 2020 was the versatile Wilson, who led ECU with 3.5 sacks in his first season as a starter. He also was second on the team in total tackles.
Wilson, a Jacksonville Northside product who has changed from No. 35 to No. 0, has the potential to emerge more as a leader, emotionally and vocally, as he is entering his second sophomore season.
D.J. Ford, Safety
This is the final year of eligibility for Ford, a former starter at North Carolina who opted out of the 2020 season at UNC, and he is aiming to quickly gain prominence with the Pirates.
The 6-3, 215-pounder signed with ECU in December and enrolled in January. He quickly excelled in winter workouts at ECU and will use spring practices to try to advance his understanding of the Pirate defense and potential starting role.