Blake Harrell has looked at some of the offensive stats boasted on UCF’s game notes. He is aware of the Knights’ speed and wide-ranging abilities when they have the ball.
East Carolina football’s first-year defensive coordinator not only is a few days away from his initial game at an American Athletic Conference school, but Saturday’s matchup versus high-scoring No. 13 UCF also will be his first as a coordinator at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
The Knights beat Georgia Tech, 49-21, in their opening game last weekend. They totaled 660 yards and easily surpassed the 30-point mark for the 38th time in their last 39 games. They had 10 plays of 20-plus yards.
“When you look at their numbers, it’s pretty amazing,” said Harrell, who in 2019 coordinated one of the best defenses in the Football Championship Subdivision at Kennesaw State, after Wednesday’s practice. “I kind of want to call it video game-like, with what they have been able to do over there. It’s certainly a challenge, and as the new guy coming in, it’s the challenge ahead. It’s not the way you kind of want to ease into it, but it is what it is. Our kids are excited and we’re excited to get the season started, that’s for sure.”
ECU has held the Knights to less than 40 points once in their last four meetings, which was in 2018 when the clubs last met in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and UCF outscored the hosts 14-0 in the fourth quarter to complete a 37-10 victory.
That night was then-freshman quarterback Holton Ahlers’ first start for the Pirates. The Greenville native also led a second-half comeback attempt versus UCF in Orlando a year ago, rebounding from a slow start to finish with 313 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception along with 47 rushing yards and a rush TD.
Offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick on Wednesday pointed to the UCF game last October as a turning point for his QB.
“That is about when it started to come together for us,” Kirkpatrick said. “Minus the Tulsa game (to end the season), he played about as good as anybody in the country did. I think he’s picked up from that in all the practices we have had. His accuracy has been the biggest improvement. ... He’s also changing plays a little bit more and trying to get us maybe out of something bad and into something better. I think last year he was somewhat the leader of the offense. ... Now this year, he’s become the leader of the whole team, and that’s a big step.”
While both ECU and UCF are plenty capable of being explosive on offense, uncertainty exists in what to expect from the Pirate defense.
Harrell’s unit at Kennesaw a year ago ranked third in the FCS in total defense, fifth in rush defense, 10th in scoring defense, 11th in tackles for loss and 13th in turnovers forced with 25.
This Pirate defense is searching for a much-needed new identity, especially with its linemen. Appalachian State graduate transfer Chris Willis has been a pleasant addition as a starting end. Mostly underclassmen are vying for major playing time at the interior spots, including sophomore Rick D’Abreu and freshmen Xavier McIver, Kareem Stinson and Traveon Freshwater.
“We’ve talked to our players, first and foremost, about stopping their run game,” Harrell said. “They ran for about 250 yards last week against Georgia Tech. We think to give us a chance to get after the quarterback and rush the passer, you have to stop the run game. That’s not just against UCF, but maybe every week. ... You have to stay in the fight for four quarters and hang in there and keep it close and keep fighting. Part of that for us is just playing a lot of guys and rotating guys in and out and keeping them fresh.”