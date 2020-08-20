If anything, Blake Harrell has energized the East Carolina football defense.
That was a sticking point for second-year Pirate head coach Mike Houston when asked Tuesday about the progress of the ECU defense since the start of preseason camp on July 31. Harrell left Kennesaw State for the Pirates, who finished No. 119 in total defense and 111th in scoring defense last year under former coordinator Bob Trott, in January.
“You’re 15 practices into a brand new system, so there’s still a long ways to go, but every single day you see improvement,” Houston said after Tuesday’s practice. “They play with a lot of emotion and play really hard and you can see the confidence they are gaining daily.”
Harrell and ECU’s defensive players were not able to participate together in any spring practices because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The defense and the offense both are looking for a strong performance Friday in a third scrimmage in as many weeks and after mixed results. The first scrimmage saw seven turnovers — a big plus for the defense — but solid quarterback play and a 94-yard touchdown run by freshman Keaton Mitchell were highlights of last weekend’s scrimmage dictated by the offense.
“We came out of it feeling like you didn’t play as bad defensively as just the offense made some critical plays, which I’m glad to see that,” Houston said. “Coming back this Friday, there’s a pretty good little rivalry going between (offensive coordinator) Donnie (Kirkpatrick) and Blake around the office. They are having fun with it. I’ve let the kids go with it a little more than usual this year as far as letting them kind of go at each other jawing and creating that rivalry. I think you have to have that right now with where we are and everything going on. You need that to keep the energy up in practice.”
An infusion of new defensive backs has helped the Pirates with some clarity on pass defense. Cornerback Nigel Knott transferred in from Alabama, but at safety, newcomers also have emerged recently in addition to standout moments by redshirt freshman Juan Powell.
Robert Kennedy, a junior from Lackawanna (Pa.) College, had two interceptions in an Aug. 8 scrimmage. Shawn Dourseau, a Perris, Calf., native and also a junior college transfer, snagged the only INT in the team’s most recent scrimmage.
Up front, ECU lost all four starters from its 2019 D-line and is bound to give freshmen a shot at significant playing time. That unit includes D’Angelo McKinnie, a 6-foot-4, 281-pound sophomore who has played tight end and defensive line for the Pirates, and top signee Traveon Freshwater from ECU’s 2019 recruiting class.
“You are going to get pass-rushers from all over the place,” Houston said of Harrell’s scheme. “That is one thing coach Kirkpatrick has commented on is he’s seen everything he is probably going to see all year already in preseason camp. Rick D’Abreu, I think, is having a solid camp and he’s a guy who has a pretty quick twitch and is athletic. He’s a guy who has stood out, to a degree, there. Some of the young kids — Jason Romero, Kareem Stinson — are very athletic with really good speed off the edge.”