East Carolina running back Rahjai Harris and SMU rusher Ulysses Bentley shared the American Athletic Conference’s football rookie of the year award.
Harris was announced as an award-winner on Tuesday, also becoming the first ECU true freshman to be named a first-team all-conference player since cornerback Travis Williams in Conference USA in 2004. Harris rushed for 624 yards with four touchdowns in eight games, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and finishing third in the American at 78.0 rushing yards per game.
He was the only Pirate on the first team. His season was highlighted by a streak of three straight 100-yard rushing outings versus South Florida (115 yards), Navy (172) and Tulsa (118).
Cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian and receiver/return specialist Tyler Snead, who were both sophomores this year, earned second-team status. Junior linebacker Xavier Smith was honorable mention.
Bentley, a redshirt freshman, led the American with 913 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games.
Coach of the year went to Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell. Cincy quarterback Desmond Ridder was AAC offensive player of the year, Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins was the unanimous choice for the top defensive player award and special teams player of the year went to SMU kicker Chris Naggar.