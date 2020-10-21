Coach Mike Houston and some of his current East Carolina staff members were at James Madison when they first recruited running back Rahjai Harris.
Harris verbally committed to ECU last September as one of the top players in South Carolina, via powerhouse Byrnes High School, and by the time he was on the verge of signing with the Pirates a few months later, there was some extra anxiety in ECU circles about what Harris might do on signing day.
"I thought he was very talented when he was young and he was one of the top recruits in our class last year, but really with his senior film and as we watched him really develop his senior year, you were just hoping you were going to hold on to him," Houston said of Harris' recruitment, which involved Memphis, UCF, Connecticut, Georgia State and West Virginia before he signed with ECU. "He was committed to us at this time last year and a group of our coaches went down to see him play Gaffney High School in a regular season game. I was not permitted to go, but just that film from that performance was one of the most dominating by a high school running back that I've seen. That was the night you know this kid was different."
Harris ran for 300 yards and four touchdowns against Gaffney in the game referenced by Houston.
Now he is 5-foot-10, 228 pounds and already the Pirates' lead running back, which was reinforced last Saturday in his first-career start and delivering a game-high 172 yards and a touchdown in a 27-23 loss to Navy. The 172 yards were the most by a Pirate since Breon Allen racked up 211 versus North Carolina and 2014, and consecutive 100-yard performances by Harris marked the first for ECU since Tay Cooper did it in 2013.
Harris' emergence has been coupled with steady play also by fellow freshman rusher Keaton Mitchell, who is more speed-based at 5-9, 181.
Sophomore Demetrius Mauney and junior Darius Pinnix were not available to play against Navy because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Arkansas transfer Chase Hayden also opted out of the rest of this season after the South Florida game on Oct. 10, when he did not receive a carry while Harris and Mitchell had 34 combined rushing attempts.
"Chase came to me the Monday after the South Florida game and informed me that he was opting out for the 2020 season, so he is not with us right now," Houston said Tuesday.
Hayden, who had 16 carries for 62 yards in three games, joined reserve freshman quarterback Bryan Gagg who opted out prior to the start of the season.
At around 230 pounds, Harris is built like a power back. His three touchdown runs have been far from goal-line plunges, however, spanning 42, 10 and 80 yards.
"I got here in January and when I first got here, I was lost in the sauce and had doubts, but when you have a quarterback like Holton (Ahlers), the rest is history," Harris said after ECU won 44-24 at South Florida thanks to three passing touchdowns by Ahlers and two rushing TDs from Harris. "That is your battle brother every day during the week. We go hard with each other. Sunday through Friday, we are going hard through the blood, sweat and tears."
Harris received 12 carries in his collegiate debut, totaling 42 yards versus UCF. He was then held to 1 yard on four carries versus Georgia State, but bounced back in a major way the last two weeks against South Florida (19 carries, 115 yards, 2 TDs) and Navy (22-172-1).
The rookie's breakout performance versus Navy gave him 330 yards for the season on 57 carries, good for an average of 5.8 yards per run. He would need to average 134 rush yards per outing in ECU's final five regular season games to reach 1,000 yards, if the Pirates remain at playing exactly five games.
ECU hasn't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Cooper in 2013.
Mitchell has carried 29 times for 127 yards. The Pirates are expecting Mauney and Pinnix to return for their next game Oct. 30 at Tulsa.
"(Harris) came here last spring and you get to know him more in\- depth as a person and you see his character on a daily basis and the way he carries himself and interacts with his teammates and how coachable he is, you see his competitive drive to be great," Houston said. "I said it Saturday that I think he's special. Keaton Mitchell is in the same class, and I think that room is in a really good place for the long term with our older players and the two young backs."