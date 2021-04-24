The No. 9 East Carolina baseball team totaled 11 runs on 11 hits for an 11-8 victory over UCF on Saturday at Clark-LeClair Stadium that gave the Pirates a 2-1 edge in the series heading into a Sunday finale.
ECU's lone home run was hit by Thomas Francisco, which came in the sixth inning as part of the Pirates scoring five total runs during the sixth, seventh and eighth innings combined for an 11-6 advantage going to the ninth inning. It was 6-0 Pirates after the first and ECU never trailed despite multiple UCF rally attempts.
It was 6-5 after five innings.
After Pirate starter Jake Kuchmaner was charged five runs in 3.0 innings on eight hits, bullpen work included 3.0 innings and one run yielded with four strikeouts by Cam Colmore (5-0) and Matt Bridges went 2.0 scoreless frames with five Ks.
In all, ECU improved 28-6 overall and 24-2 at home. Sunday's game starts at noon.
"I was just eager to get the ball again today and get back out there," said Colmore, a senior and Winterville native. "Yesterday, Mayhue picked me up and I knew coming into the clubhouse today and I had to pick somebody up. ... Matt obviously picked me up, so it was just a chain."
More from Godwin below: